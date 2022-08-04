Over 30 Cuban Migrants Taken Into Custody at Separate Locations in Florida Keys

Read on www.nbcmiami.com
27 Cuban migrants — including eight children — land in Key West on a wooden boat
Twenty-seven Cuban migrants landed at Higgs Beach in Key West Saturday morning, among them were eight children.
Cuban migrants tried to reach Florida using a pedal boat. They’re being sent back
The creativity that goes into making many of the migrant boats that take Cubans on their dangerous journey across the Florida Straits reflects the desperation they feel to leave their homeland for a better life.
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
More than 150 migrants on an overloaded sailboat grounded off Miami-Dade, Coast Guard says
Risking death on the seas to escape danger in Haiti. An overloaded sailboat carrying more than 150 migrants was stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies Thursday morning off Boca Chita Key, a small Upper Florida Keys island located in South Miami-Dade County. By late afternoon, the Coast...
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
Alligator attacks 13-year-old girl at Florida boat ramp. She remains hospitalized
An alligator attacked a teenager at a popular Hardee County paddle boat ramp, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Specifics of the girl’s injuries were not released, but FWC officials described it as “a bite incident.”. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, “near...
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
Two deaths reported in Florida Keys as lobster miniseason starts, sheriff’s office says
Lobster miniseason runs through midnight July 28.
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
Woman who once claimed to be a Miami-Dade cop has been accused of molestation in Florida
Five years ago, Diana Elizabeth Guevara shared a story with the media: She claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer who underwent several gender affirmation surgeries at a new LGBTQ clinic at the University of Miami. But Guevara has now made headlines for something else. She was arrested earlier...
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Horror footage shows sharks up to 10 feet long circling Florida shoreline after one sinks its teeth into swimmer’s foot
HORROR footage shows the moment sharks up to 10 feet long circle the Florida shoreline following a spate of attacks in the state. The drone clip was taken by Paul Dabill off the coast of Jupiter Island on July 19. It is believed the footage shows lemon sharks, which can...
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
Husband sees ‘nothing but blood in the water’ as mother attacked by shark in Florida in front of family
A Texas mother was attacked by a shark in front of her family during a vacation in Florida. Lindsay Bruns, 35, was airlifted to a hospital to undergo reconstructive surgery following the vicious thrashing, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. Ms Bruns was out on a boat with her family in...
‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water
A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Lighthouse Point Police Department, the rescue happened around 10 p.m. July 3. The release says officer Bob...
10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says
The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
