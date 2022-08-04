Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230.

4 DAYS AGO