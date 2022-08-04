ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TBR News Media

Meet the Reboli Center’s August Artisan of the Month: Julia Vogelle

The Reboli Center’s August Artisan is ceramic artist Julia Vogelle. Julia Vogelle is a multi-faceted artist who creates a wide range of ceramics, sculpture, drawings and paintings, as well as jewelry. She has a Master’s in Fine Art /Education from C.W. Post University and a Bachelor’s in Fine Art from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Raised on Long Island, she lives in Miller Place and taught art to students in k-12 for 32 years in the Miller Place school district.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Pizza Box Top campaign launched in Smithtown

The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center and Smithtown Youth Bureau, in conjunction with the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, recently launched the 6th annual Pizza Box Top campaign at the Town of Smithtown Horizons Center. This youth-led initiative works to educate and change adult attitudes regarding providing or selling alcohol to minors. Seventeen youth volunteers devoted their time to adhering a total of 2,500 prevention stickers to carry-out bags at participating pizzerias.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

CEED holds quail release at Longwood Estate

On July 19, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine and Councilman Michael Loguercio were on-hand for the annual Northern Bobwhite Quail release at Town of Brookhaven’s Longwood Estate in Ridge. The bird release is a program sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven, and the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery (CEED).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
City
Huntington Station, NY
City
East Northport, NY
City
Port Jefferson, NY
City
Stony Brook, NY
City
Cuba, NY
TBR News Media

ON YOUR FEET! extended at Engeman Theater

The production is now scheduled to run through September 3. Due to overwhelming demand, the John W. Engeman Theater has added an extra week to the run of ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, offering four additional performances. Originally scheduled to close Sunday, August 28, the...
NORTHPORT, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: August 4 to August 11, 2022

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230.
HuntingtonNow

Firefighters on the March in East Northport

The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Arts Festival#Rock Roll#Localevent#Local Life#L I Dance Consortium#American#Fair#Boatyard
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale

A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
MANHATTAN, NY
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

Elyse Benavidas of Coram snapped this beautiful photo of a false sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides) one of hundreds of thousands currently in bloom in the Hilltop Meadow at Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook on July 26. The park is open every day except Mondays. Visit www.avalonnaturepreserve.org. Send your Photo of...
STONY BROOK, NY
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Waterfront Home in Greenwich with Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Asks for $15.75 M

The Home in Greenwich is nestled alongside a private 5-acre park with a 160′ deep-water dock, now available for sale. This home located at 6 Windrose Way, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,111 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203.940.2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy