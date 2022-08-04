Read on tbrnewsmedia.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Meet the Reboli Center’s August Artisan of the Month: Julia Vogelle
The Reboli Center’s August Artisan is ceramic artist Julia Vogelle. Julia Vogelle is a multi-faceted artist who creates a wide range of ceramics, sculpture, drawings and paintings, as well as jewelry. She has a Master’s in Fine Art /Education from C.W. Post University and a Bachelor’s in Fine Art from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Raised on Long Island, she lives in Miller Place and taught art to students in k-12 for 32 years in the Miller Place school district.
Pizza Box Top campaign launched in Smithtown
The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center and Smithtown Youth Bureau, in conjunction with the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, recently launched the 6th annual Pizza Box Top campaign at the Town of Smithtown Horizons Center. This youth-led initiative works to educate and change adult attitudes regarding providing or selling alcohol to minors. Seventeen youth volunteers devoted their time to adhering a total of 2,500 prevention stickers to carry-out bags at participating pizzerias.
CEED holds quail release at Longwood Estate
On July 19, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine and Councilman Michael Loguercio were on-hand for the annual Northern Bobwhite Quail release at Town of Brookhaven’s Longwood Estate in Ridge. The bird release is a program sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven, and the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery (CEED).
Westchester Native Who Stars In 'Stranger Things' Stops By New Larchmont Eatery
"Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp paid a visit to a new Westchester County bakery known for its colorful cookies. The 17-year-old actor, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, stopped by Baked In Color in Larchmont, the business announced on Wednesday, July 27. The bakery opened at 1985...
ON YOUR FEET! extended at Engeman Theater
The production is now scheduled to run through September 3. Due to overwhelming demand, the John W. Engeman Theater has added an extra week to the run of ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, offering four additional performances. Originally scheduled to close Sunday, August 28, the...
Kids Korner: August 4 to August 11, 2022
Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 4, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on July 24 to report that a man allegedly stole assorted Hanes T-shirts and a Norelco electric razor valued at $180. ■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack...
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale
A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
Photo of the Week
Elyse Benavidas of Coram snapped this beautiful photo of a false sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides) one of hundreds of thousands currently in bloom in the Hilltop Meadow at Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook on July 26. The park is open every day except Mondays. Visit www.avalonnaturepreserve.org. Send your Photo of...
Adopted Hauppauge man, 89, celebrates birthday by reuniting with family he never met
Irving Atkins, 89, of Hauppauge will celebrate his 89th birthday by meeting his two natural sisters and their children and grandchildren at a big family reunion today in Lake Grove.
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Duo Wanted For Stealing Cash, Credit Cards In Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, Port Jeff
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars. The incidents took place in June in Suffolk County in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, and Port Jefferson areas. According to police, the two men entered the...
Family to Swim Across the Sound in honor of former coach
As people get ready for Saturday's 35th annual Swim Across the Sound one family says it's participating for someone special.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Waterfront Home in Greenwich with Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Asks for $15.75 M
The Home in Greenwich is nestled alongside a private 5-acre park with a 160′ deep-water dock, now available for sale. This home located at 6 Windrose Way, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,111 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203.940.2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
longisland.com
Man Crashes Motorcycle in Cold Spring Harbor and is Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Cold Spring Harbor this morning. Jeramy Reiderer was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108 at 3:25 a.m.
