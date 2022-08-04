ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wnbf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Remodeling Showroom Opens in Owego

A piece of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to Tioga County has helped an Owego business to open and provide a way for other properties to be refreshed and renewed. Home Central held the grand opening of a new kitchen and bath show room and design center...
OWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
Binghamton, NY
Real Estate
Binghamton, NY
Business
whcuradio.com

Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO

The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General next year, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda. The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Single Family Homes#Housing Projects#Business Industry#Linus Business#Affordable Renovated Home#First Ward Action Council#The Land Bank#Cri Program
WETM 18 News

Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WNBF News Radio 1290

Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier

New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
NewsRadio WILK

Two area hospitals plan merger

Commonwealth Health has announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton plan to join together under one license. The health system says the plan "formally joins two respected histories of caring for the community with distinct campuses providing distinct services". Commonwealth Health sent the state Department of Health a request to consolidate operations of the two facilities under a single license. Discussions with the state are ongoing but the goal is to complete the licensure transition this year. Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, while Regional Hospital will offer medical, surgical and intensive care and cardiovascular services.
SCRANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy