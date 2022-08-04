Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner

Commonwealth Health has announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton plan to join together under one license. The health system says the plan "formally joins two respected histories of caring for the community with distinct campuses providing distinct services". Commonwealth Health sent the state Department of Health a request to consolidate operations of the two facilities under a single license. Discussions with the state are ongoing but the goal is to complete the licensure transition this year. Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, while Regional Hospital will offer medical, surgical and intensive care and cardiovascular services.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO