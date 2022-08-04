ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
WCJB
 2 days ago
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
