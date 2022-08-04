New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

Read on www.wcjb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
WCJB
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetdailynews.com
Cotton Club Museum chair honored
Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
WCJB
Students receive free vaccinations ahead of the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With classes starting on Wednesday for many students in North Central Florida the Department of Health in Marion County held a free back-to-school vaccination event to get students’ shots up to date. “Kindergartners would need a DTaP, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella those are...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
WCJB
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare shares tips on improving mental health and overall well-being
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - August is National Wellness Month. Wellness can include both body and mind. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with Amy McCaughan of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to discuss ways we can create healthy routines and manage stress better. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
RELATED PEOPLE
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
WCJB
Weekend Planner 8/05
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer break is winding down, but there are still many things on tap to do in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for the weekend of 8/05,. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
This Is Florida's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
WHAT’S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A split Gainesville city commission passed the controversial proposal to end single-family zoning throughout most of the city. Hours of public comment and hundreds of opposing residents could not keep the controversial zoning proposal from moving forward. Only three, that’s Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward...
WCJB
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
WCJB
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
WCJB
Northern Turnpike Extension Project paused by FDOT
OCOEE, Fla. (WCJB) - After opposition from residents in multiple North Central Florida counties, the Florida Department of Transportation will not pursue the project to extend the Florida Turnpike. The department studied four potential routes for the Northern Turnpike Extension Project. FDOT officials determined all of the routes had concerns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the last weekend before students go back to school in North Central Florida. All the bashes, fun events, and even underwear. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
WCJB
Florida Army National Guard will host a departure ceremony at the Camp Blanding joint training center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade on Friday. The event is hosted by the Florida Army National Guard. The ceremony will start at 2 pm. It will be held at the Camp...
Comments / 0