Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion

abcnews4.com
Mullins woman charged after threatening student on school bus, warrant says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Brooke Gerald Robinson, 32, is charged with assault third degree and interfering with operations of a school after she got on a school bus Wednesday and threatened a student, according to an arrest warrant. Marion County Sheriff's Office released the school bus' surveillance video of...
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
2 charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in Loris shooting
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police have two people in custody in connection to a shooting last month. Jamarriyon Shyhed Boykin, 18, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg, 21, faces five counts of attempted murder. The shooting happened […]
WMBF
Authorities capture escapee in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina captured an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
WMBF
Woman held without bond after Florence shooting injures one
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is being held without bond after a shooting in Florence Wednesday. According to the Florence Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Brunson Drive after reports of a shooting. While in route, officers were told a female victim...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
WMBF
Suspect charged in Waties Island fire was out on bond, has history of mental illness
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have a suspect in custody, accused of starting the fire on Waties Island on July 17. According to a police report, Lucas Standridge, 36, admitted to starting the fire and was arrested on July 18. The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department Assistant Chief, B....
Man wanted for attempted murder after July shooting in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder. Reginald Francis Neville is wanted in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to Horry County police. He was last seen driving a light blue Hyundai Tucson with a South Carolina license plate […]
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County man reported missing found safe in Maryland
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee have safely located a man with dementia who was reported missing on Friday. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 75-year-old Marvin Rose was found in Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to being found, authorities said Rose hadn’t been seen...
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO locates Wallace man
WALLACE – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has located Marvin Rose, 75, of Wallace,. Rose, who was last seen on Thursday (Aug. 4), was located safe in Baltimore, Md. on Friday.
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
WMBF
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
WMBF
Horry County inmates with mental health conditions could be required to enroll in assistance program
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - According to police records dating back to 2008, Lucas Standridge has been in and out of jail. Those records show Standridge, who is originally from Anderson County, was arrested for forgery in 2008, disorderly conduct in 2016 and trespassing in 2020. After being reported missing...
