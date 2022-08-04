ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion

By Samuel Shelton
WMBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

2 charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police have two people in custody in connection to a shooting last month. Jamarriyon Shyhed Boykin, 18, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg, 21, faces five counts of attempted murder. The shooting happened […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police search for person connected to July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder, according to HCPD. Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to HCPD officials. Neville was last seen driving a light […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
Marion, SC
Crime & Safety
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, SC
WMBF

Authorities capture escapee in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina captured an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Woman held without bond after Florence shooting injures one

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is being held without bond after a shooting in Florence Wednesday. According to the Florence Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Brunson Drive after reports of a shooting. While in route, officers were told a female victim...
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Marijuana#Amoco#Johnakin Middle School#Marion High School
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO locates Wallace man

WALLACE – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has located Marvin Rose, 75, of Wallace,. Rose, who was last seen on Thursday (Aug. 4), was located safe in Baltimore, Md. on Friday.
WALLACE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
wfxb.com

Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach

An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy