Moon Knight season 2 seemingly confirmed by a TikTok video

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
Whatever you thought of Moon Knight, there’s no arguing that Marvel Studios took a huge swing with the show’s first season. Moon Knight is one of the most grisly and most obscure characters Marvel has brought to the MCU. The show is also all but completely disconnected from the rest of the MCU. This left audiences wondering whether or not they would ever see Oscar Isaac in the role again. Marvel has yet to announce Moon Knight season 2, but the star and lead director seemed to confirm a second season on TikTok this week.

Moon Knight season 2 confirmed?

On Wednesday, Moon Knight lead director and executive producer Mohamed Diab shared a TikTok on Twitter. In the video, Diab’s daughter asks whether or not there will be a season 2. The video pans over to her dad, who asks, “Of Moon Knight?” The camera continues panning to reveal Oscar Isaac, who responds, “Why else would we be in Cairo?”

Marvel has had an increasingly difficult time keeping a lid on leaks in recent years.

We seemed to know every plot point of Spider-Man: No Way Home months before the movie hit theaters last year. But it’s not too often that the actors so brazenly spoil the existence of an unannounced show or movie.

We all know how much trouble Tom Holland has keeping secrets, but he also hasn’t filmed a video of himself announcing Spider-Man 4.

With that said, Marvel clearly left the door open for Moon Knight season 2.

The first season ends on an enormous cliffhanger, with a third personality — Jake Lockley — finally appearing after weeks of speculation from fans. While Marc Spector and Steven Grant forced Khonshu to release them from his service in the season finale, we then discover that a previously-unknown third alter-ego, Jake Lockley, is still working with the Egyptian god when he kills Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) in the backseat of a car.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed a ton of movies and shows coming in Phase 5 and Phase 6 at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and Moon Knight season 2 was not one of them. But there are still plenty of open dates where the new season could slot in.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

BGR.com

BGR.com

