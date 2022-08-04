ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ask Texas – My Wife Wants To Name Our Baby After Her Celeb Crush!

By Leo
B93
B93
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
B93

B93

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy