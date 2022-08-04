Fifty Years In, Death Penalty Still Unworkable, Group Says

Read on www.clevescene.com
Related
Judge to decide if firing squad or electric chair is cruel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether their bodies were “cooking” by electricity or heart stopped by marksman’s bullet — assuming they are on target. Attorneys for the state countered with their own experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely-used-this-century electric chair would be instantaneous and the condemned would not feeling any pain. The state Supreme Court ordered Judge Jocelyn Newman to rule within 30 days, but it almost certainly won’t be the end of the case. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal. From 1995 to 2011 - when the state’s last execution was performed - South Carolina carried out the death penalty on 36 prisoners with lethal injections. But the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013, and pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell more for executions.
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing
When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence
Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Albert Woodfox, held in solitary confinement for 43 years, dies aged 75
Member of ‘Angola Three’ was wrongfully convicted of 1972 murder of Louisiana prison guard and released only in 2016
This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.
Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
States Where the Most Prisoners Die
In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.
Parkland School Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Puts Carnage On Display
Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation's worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
A US dentist is accused of killing his wife on safari in Zambia. He says she accidentally discharged the gun
Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph shared a passion for big game hunting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death
DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that "I killed my f---g wife for you!" during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph's shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum...
This man's imprisonment shows why California's 'special circumstances' rule must change, reformers say
Jamil Wilson says he unwittingly became an accomplice to a murder in 1994. He served 25 years because of a statute that lawmakers may soon change.
Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail
Legal experts expect more multi-year sentences as rioters accused of more serious crimes head to trial for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Judge Dismisses South Carolina Man’s Death Row Sentence Due to Mental Health and Abusive Childhood
An appeals court’s decision to overturn one man’s death row sentence due to his abusive childhood and mental illness could produce groundbreaking results on how death sentences are ruled out. Last Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that Quincy Allen, the last person sentenced to death in Richland...
Comments / 0