Los Angeles, CA

Thursday forecast: Humid with chance of inland thunderstorms

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Look for humid conditions with a chance of thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts Thursday.

Skies will likely remain dry near the coast but the humidity will linger.

Thunderstorms could make their way to the downtown L.A. area by early next week.

Forecasters are calling for a 20% chance of showers on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain around average for the next several days.

