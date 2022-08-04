ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Montevallo church to open new art gallery Aug. 28

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church is preparing to unveil a special space where art and ministry will meet. The church will open its new art gallery with a reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2-5 p.m. “The primary purpose of the gallery is to highlight local artists and share...
MONTEVALLO, AL
momcollective.com

Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka

I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Pelham, AL
Bham Now

The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program

On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **MIGHTY BROTHER with REBECCA EGELAND AND LOKI FETCH at The Nick. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham's Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

7 August festivals you won't want to miss in Birmingham

Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
NORTHPORT, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby Church of God rebrands to Focus Church

Shelby – A local church located in Shelby has undergone a rebranding to better reflect its mission. According to Pastor Terry Kelley, Focus Church, previously known as the Shelby Church of God, rebranded with the blessing of the church members. Kelley emphasized how simple the rebranded name of the church is and how that simple name transfers to the simple mission they have.
SHELBY, AL
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly

While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

