Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park

Bay Net
Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
Bay Net
Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite. At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.
wnav.com
Death of a Chevy Chase Woman in Anne Arundel Still Under Investigation
Anne Arundel County Police have no new updates on the story of a 43-year-old woman, from Chevy Chase, Montgomery County, whose body was pulled from Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis last weekend. On July 30 at 1:23 pm, police reported that the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, could have drowned. She was declared dead about an hour later by Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue.
Bay Net
Dunkirk Asst. Fire Chief Involved In Crash While Responding To House Fire
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Box 707 was dispatched for a House Fire on Patuxent Ave. in Broomes Island. This assignment brought unit responses from the Dunkirk VFD of Truck 5, Chief S, and the Assistant Chief from Company 5. While responding to the Box Assignment...
Crash In Silver Spring Reportedly Kills One, Pins Another: DEVELOPING
A multiple vehicle collision has reportedly killed at least one person, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 in the 531 block of Randolph Road, the reports state. One victim was allegedly ejected from a vehicle while another is reported to...
Bay Net
MISSING: Madden Loving, 14-Years-Old, Last Seen In California, Md.
CALIFORNIA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing person:. Madden Loving – 14 y/o w/m 5’1 100 lbs (see photo). He was last seen in the California MD area this afternoon (8/5) wearing a red...
Bay Net
Arrest Made Following Racial Vandalism Of Church In Anne Arundel
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills. This location was familiar to officers as it had been the target of past incidents of the same/similar nature.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Jury Find Felon Guilty Of Drug Trafficking; Firearm Related Charges
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Derron Daley, 23, of Stafford, Va. guilty of 20 felony charges which included possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, three counts of transporting a loaded handgun, three counts of possession of a handgun while being a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a handgun while engaged in a drug trafficking crime.
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
Bay Net
Leonardtown VFD Awarded Life-Saving Rescue Resources To Help Defend Against Grain Bin Accidents
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 28, local first responders with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department were awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training from Nationwide and Maryland Grain Producers through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign. The resources will be used to help protect against grain entrapments, which result in dozens of deaths across rural America.
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK HIT AND RUN
Stafford Police responded to a Hit and Run with a pedestrian struck on Route 9 and McKinley Ave at 7:48am. The pedestrian identified as Jose Cruz-Jaimes, 27 of Manahawkin was riding a motorized scooter south crossing the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. A white SUV possibly a newer...
Sprinkler System, Pawned Electronics Lead Investigators In Lexington Park To Arson Suspect
Investigators in Maryland are giving an assist to a sprinkler system and pawned big-ticket items that helped lead them to a wanted arson and burglary suspect, the state fire marshal announced. Terrell Anthony Duckett, 26, was charged by depute state fire marshals in St. Mary’s County following a lengthy investigation...
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Potomac River
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – July 2022
7/1/22: Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address, for two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Budd #325. 7/1/22: Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of Mechanicsville, for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Kirscht #395.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff
A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library. MPD said the retired lieutenant was conducting training at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE. At the end of the training, […]
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
