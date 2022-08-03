Mesquite City Council postpones budget and tax approval; proposes cap before looking at lowering tax rate

Read on starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
Allen awarded Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award
For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water
High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
Contractor delays, issues force ribbon cutting for renovated Rheudasil Park to be moved back to August 27
Flower Mound residents will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the newly renovated Rheudasil Park. The ribbon cutting for Rheudasil Park has been postponed and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 due to "unexpected contractor delays and issues," according to the Town of Flower Mound.
Property values increase 21%
Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
Coppell business briefs: Federal Reserve of Dallas official speaking at Chamber event
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce will host a “State of the Economy” luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will include speaker Christopher Slijk, an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
Prosper launches new council meeting live stream option
The Town of Prosper has launched a new way for the community to watch live Council meetings. This new Swagit video streaming platform was acquired this fiscal year to enable live streaming and video recordings of Council meetings and other public meetings held in the Town’s Council Chambers. Until now, the Town has utilized Zoom as its live stream option, but was not able to provide video recordings of meetings. Not only does this new Swagit service offer live stream tune-in but also records meetings, integrates the video with the Council agenda and bookmarks video clips making it easier to navigate to specific agenda items. This software will greatly enhance the quality, transparency and ease of participating in the Town’s hybrid meetings.
DeSoto implements Stage 2 watering restrictions
No more suggestions - DeSoto’s watering restrictions are now a mandate. The City of DeSoto has implemented Stage 2 watering restrictions, as water usage in the city remains at record levels.
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
Need a hand? The Colony Cares' Tool Lending Program helps residents overcome one big hurdle in home repairs.
Ever do handy work in your home, only to realize you need to make a quick run to the hardware story to acquire a part you'll never use again? Or maybe you don't have a lawnmower, and you don't want to pay a lawn care service just to remain in good standing with your HOA.
Denton County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, slight drop in cases
In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of active cases dropped a bit for the first time in months. In July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that have risen consistently for about three months. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 213.4. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.9, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.2%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were last week.
Our Neighbors: Our local growers need your help, support as they battle tough summer conditions
I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside. We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
School spirit was on display as McKinney Chamber of Commerce welcomes new teachers to the McKinney ISD school district
McKinney ISD school spirit was on full display in the halls and auditorium of McKinney High School Wednesday morning for the McKinney Chamber of Commerce 2022 MISD New Teacher Breakfast. During the event, new McKinney ISD teachers were able to visit with vendor booths from local businesses and organizations before...
Mesquite Police Department acquires virtual training system
The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents. The system by VirTra utilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback.
