ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite City Council postpones budget and tax approval; proposes cap before looking at lowering tax rate

starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract

In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen awarded Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award

For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water

High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Mesquite, TX
Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Mesquite, TX
Business
sachsenews.com

Property values increase 21%

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
SACHSE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Wealth#Linus Income Tax#Business Personal Finance#The Mesquite City Council#The City Council
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper launches new council meeting live stream option

The Town of Prosper has launched a new way for the community to watch live Council meetings. This new Swagit video streaming platform was acquired this fiscal year to enable live streaming and video recordings of Council meetings and other public meetings held in the Town’s Council Chambers. Until now, the Town has utilized Zoom as its live stream option, but was not able to provide video recordings of meetings. Not only does this new Swagit service offer live stream tune-in but also records meetings, integrates the video with the Council agenda and bookmarks video clips making it easier to navigate to specific agenda items. This software will greatly enhance the quality, transparency and ease of participating in the Town’s hybrid meetings.
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, slight drop in cases

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of active cases dropped a bit for the first time in months. In July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that have risen consistently for about three months. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 213.4. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.9, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.2%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were last week.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite Police Department acquires virtual training system

The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents. The system by VirTra utilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy