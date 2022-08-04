Midland Airpark to host free and interactive aviation event

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Airports Department is hosting its free and interactive “Fly into fall” event from 9 am to 2 pm on August 27th at Midland Airpark. Guest will also get to take part in the “Run for the Runway” running event that kicks off earlier that morning, hosted by the Midland Athletic Company.

Organizers say that the 1-mile run/walk will begin at 8 am but for those who’d like to participate in the 5k, you will need to be there by 8:30 am.

The race starts at the Midland Airpark, 901 Veterans Airpark Ln, travels around the Claydesta Plaza, and ends back at the airpark where participants can enjoy all the activities offered at the Fly into Fall event.

To register for the event, click here.

Following the race, the gates for Fly into Fall at 9 am for a day of family-friendly fun. Guests can expect to see food trucks, face painting, jumpers, and even grab a BINGO map of the event to win prizes.

Below are just a few of the displays and activities planned:

Static Displays

Aircraft & Helicopters from local pilots

Hands-on Aircraft Displays

DPS Plane/Helicopter

CAF Aircraft

Airport Fire Trucks with Water Demo

Classic Cars

Interactive Displays

Discovery Flights from Floris Flight School

Talk to the Tower in Air Traffic Control simulation

Pre-Flight simulation complete with Preflight inspection and mock cockpit experience

A & P Station with hands-on Nuts and Bolts

Higher Orbits

Drone Obstacle Course

Meet a Hero booth with former NASA Astronaut Don Thomas

Educational Booths & Information

Is a career in Aviation part of your future? Be sure to stop by one of our career booths to learn about the opportunities and training offered in our area!

Midland International Airport

Basin Aviation

Floris Flight Services

Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA)

Commemorative Air Force (CAF)

Honor Flight

MDC – Spaceport

Commercial Pilots and Aerospace

Civil Air Patrol

Municipal Court

