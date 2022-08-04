ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and More Emmy Nominees Spill on Bringing Real Women to Life on Screen

By Hunter Ingram
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nx3aW_0h4fFndC00

Click here to read the full article.

A television star violated by the public eye. A whistleblower with ulterior motives. An inventor who wasn’t as revolutionary as she advertised. A woman whose shocking death became a sensation. A con artist with a flair for the dramatic. A young mother providing for her daughter one housekeeping job at a time.

As disparate as these characters may seem, two threads bind them together — they’re all based on or inspired by real women, and they earned those who played them Emmy nominations for lead actress in a limited or anthology series.

For the first time in more than a decade, every nominee in the category played a character inspired by, if not directly based on, a real person. The last time this happened was 2009, when Jessica Lange took the win for HBO’s “Grey Gardens.

The category sweep isn’t exactly surprising considering the wealth of fact-based contenders who flooded this year’s ballot, a crowded field that ultimately didn’t have room for heavy-hitters including Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

As distinct as the nominated characters are, so too are the reasons why and how each actor brought them to life. Variety went directly to the nominees and those who worked closely with them to learn how they navigate the blurry line between fact and fiction.

Julia Garner , “Inventing Anna”

If Anna Sorokin were mistaken as a fictitious creation of Shonda Rhimes, no one would think twice. The fact that she is a real-life con artist who swindled the New York City elite out of money and dignity by posing as a German heiress named Anna Delvey made her the perfect subject for the first show Rhimes created under her Netflix deal.

As Anna, Garner’s undeniable charisma and biting classist superiority proved she was up to the dubious challenge of embodying a woman who built a reputation on being an enigma. She also did it with an inflection that one cannot simply describe as an accent. More accurately, it is an experience to behold – and memed. Executive producer Betsy Beers notes, “She, like Anna, is a chameleon, and has the uncanny ability to truly become the character she is playing.”

Toni Collette , “The Staircase”

Collette portrays Kathleen Peterson, a North Carolina woman whose grisly 2001 death sparked a media frenzy. Whether in news coverage or the now-famous 2004 documentary “The Staircase,” which closely followed her husband, Michael’s (Colin Firth), trial and conviction for her murder, Kathleen has too often been treated as a past-tense presence. Collette wanted to change that, harnessing the memory of the victim to give the woman a voice.

“I definitely felt a responsibility to Kathleen and her existing family,” Collette says. “In reality, our job as actors is to make it all feel as honest as possible. Whether a story is based on something that happened or whether it’s fiction, the challenge remains the same — bring truth.”

Creator Antonio Campos places Kathleen at the heart of the series through flashbacks, while Collette gamely throws herself, literally, into recreating three brutal and harrowing death scenes — each one testing a theory of what might have happened. In this series, Kathleen finally isn’t just a name spoken from the stand.

Sarah Paulson , “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Paulson often calls upon a valuable piece of advice her “12 Years A Slave” director Steve McQueen gave her as she prepared to play a vindictive slave-owning woman: “You cannot judge this woman.”

She again summoned those words when playing Linda Tripp , one of the most judged women in American history. Whether it is Tripp, who set Monica Lewinsky up to expose her affair with President Bill Clinton, or Marcia Clark, who Paulson previously won the Emmy for playing in “The People v. O.J. Simpson” she says playing a real person is about finding her own understanding of their motives, not changing public opinion.

“There’s a wonderful blueprint of facts that you truly know about a person that make it easier for me to be free somehow, because I have a real backbone and a spine of the thing that I know is irrevocable,” she says.

Amanda Seyfried , “The Dropout”

The story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes doesn’t need to be embellished for the sake of drama. The Silicon Valley wunderkind went from deity to disgrace in spectacular fashion, and Seyfried says changing any of it would have been, well, a crime.

“You always have to be careful when you’re doing something based on factual events that you let the eccentricity of the real story speak for itself,” she says. “Truth is always, always stranger than fiction and if you put too much of a spin on things it loses something.”

Encouraged by her category’s fact-based performances, Seyfried says there’s a hunger for stories that authentically tell a woman’s lived experience, not a man’s notion of it.

“I think women, regardless of their political leanings, are tired of being discussed, legislated on, imagined, lectured to and marketed to by men who haven’t bothered to listen or learn,” she adds. “So, we’re seeing a lot of stories about what it is actually like being a woman, in all of our multitude of ways, in this world, rather than what a man thinks it is like to be a woman in their very limited ways.”

Margaret Qualley , “Maid”

Qualley had the most uniquely delicate balance to strike. “Maid” is inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” but the series follows a distinctly different character whose experiences mirror Land’s. Alex Russell, a young woman who escapes an abusive relationship, takes a job as a maid to provide for her daughter; Qualley had to take what was etched into Land’s experience and chart her own course. Creator Molly Smith Metzler says it would have been easier to simply pull in Land’s compelling source material, but that didn’t do justice to her or the woman Qualley sought to personify on screen.

“Margaret and I had to allow Alex to be her own person, complete with terrible decision-making skills, a gallows sense of humor and tumultuous relationships with her family,” says Metzler. “Throughout our work creating Alex and her arc, we aimed to honor the emotional spine of Stephanie’s experience while making it our own.”

Lily James , “Pam & Tommy”

James’ transformation into ‘90s-era Pamela Anderson could have been an eye-catching but otherwise surface-level recreation of an exploitative cultural moment. Instead, she always saw it as an opportunity bigger than herself, and she became “fiercely protective” of it.

“It’s such a female experience, and I knew the show was going to explore how a violation of this kind affects women,” she says. “How we victimize women is shocking to me. I felt passionate about exploring this bravely and honestly. I constantly felt a huge responsibility and I wanted to capture something about the essence of Pamela Anderson whilst revealing a lot of myself too.”

She also had to be mindful to never lose herself in the responsibility of it all: “The tightrope existed in constantly feeling like a custodian of the person I was playing and simultaneously trying to exist and respond solely in the moment.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The View’ Names Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as Co-Hosts for Season 26

Click here to read the full article. “The View” is adding two new co-hosts: former Trump staffer, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as longtime contributor to the show, Ana Navarro, who Variety has learned has signed a multi-year deal as a permanent co-host, though she won’t appear every day on the show. Both women are Republicans and will add conservative commentary to the daytime talk show, though their political brands are vastly different, despite their same party affiliation. Navarro and Farah Griffin will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, resulting in six co-hosts for Season 26. Navarro —...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Lily James
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Anna Sorokin
Person
Julia Roberts
Deadline

‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL
Deadline

Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order

Click here to read the full article. Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Women#Emmy#Alex And#Hbo
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'

Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles

Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74

Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”

Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL
Variety

Nicky Moore, Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Samson, Dies

Click here to read the full article. Samson lead singer and heavy metal pioneer Nicky Moore has died (pictured above, far left). He was believed to be in his 70s. Moore’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, which said he died on Wednesday morning. According to rock website Louder, he had been living with Parkinson’s Disease. “It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning,” the statement reads. “A man that...
MUSIC
Variety

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker 2” by posting a musical teaser to social media. The sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first installment. The teaser is set to “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Variety reported in June that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, which is set to...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy