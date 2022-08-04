ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner apologizes as prosecution pushes for 9 1/2 years

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzeBq_0h4fFkz100

Brittney Griner apologized for her “mistake” and asked a judge in closing statements not to hand down the 9 1/2-year prison term prosecutors requested moments before as her court case closed Thursday in Russia.

Sentencing is expected later Thursday.

Griner, speaking from a cage where defendants are kept in the Russian courtroom, faces a maximum 10 years in prison for drug possession after pleading guilty. Vape cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow-area airport in February, and Griner has been detained since.

“I never meant to hurt anybody,” Griner said. “I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population. I never meant to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here.

“I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom. I want to say again that I had no intent of breaking Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.”

Griner also apologized for any embarrassment brought to her Russian basketball club.

Prior to Griner’s opportunity to speak to the court, prosecutors asked the judge to sentence the WNBA star to 9 1/2 years in prison, short of the maximum of 10 years. Russian media pointed out Thursday that the case is less theater than some might believe, using the precedent of Pennsylvania school teacher Marc Fogel. He was sentenced to 14 years in Russian prison after being arrested with what he said was medical marijuana for back pain.

The political backdrop of the case is unavoidable as United States and Kremlin officials confirmed negotiations for Griner’s release as part of a prisoner swap have taken place. Russia has asked for the release of Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year federal prison sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill Americans and sell weapons to Colombian terrorists.

However, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia made only a “bad faith attempt” to counter the proposed swap by attempting to including additional prisoners locked up in the United States.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
E! News

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges

Watch: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court. Brittney Griner is speaking out ahead of her sentencing. As part of the ongoing trial related to her drug smuggling case, the WNBA star addressed the court directly after closing arguments on Aug. 4. During her speech, the 31-year-old shared the reason why she says she pleaded guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
102.5 The Bone

Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
BASKETBALL
Outsider.com

Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#National Security Council#Russian#Wnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
BASKETBALL
US News and World Report

U.S. Basketball Star Griner Says Bringing Cannabis Into Russia Was 'An Honest Mistake'

(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner said that bringing cannabis into Russia was "an honest mistake" after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges. Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said that she did not intend to break the law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.
NBA
thesource.com

Brittney Griner Closing Statement: “Had No Intent” To Break Russian Law

Brittney Griner gave a key statement in her trial just ahead of the verdict in her drug case being handed down later today. The Phoenix Mercury star pleaded for leniency in her closing statement. “I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime,” Griner shared in the courtroom.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy