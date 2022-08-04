ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

More states will require employers to list salaries

By Scripps National
wrtv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
HEALTH SERVICES
explorejeffersonpa.com

Changes to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Now In Effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act take effect today, Friday, August 5. The regulations – approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in March and by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws

NEW YORK -- A New York City landlord group accused of violating rent stabilization laws is being forced to pay nearly $2 million."They lied, and they cut corners to avoid rent stabilization. While New Yorkers grappled with soaring rents and they struggled to find affordable housing, this company made quick cash by preying on vulnerable individuals and families," Attorney General Letitia James said.James says Ink Property Group bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings and illegally forced out tenants to offer units at market price.In a settlement with the state, Ink must pay $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing and $400,000 in restitution to impacted tenants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Government
New York City, NY
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queens Post

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
News 12

New York City Back-to-School Resources

The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrtv.com

Indy-based urban farmer goes high tech

INDIANAPOLIS — The east side of Indianapolis doesn’t exactly have a lot of land for developing acres of produce. DeMario Vitalis had to get creative farming three and a half acres inside shipping containers. Vitalis said he wanted an opportunity to get into farming, an opportunity to establish...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
94.3 The Point

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
wamc.org

Hochul announces new spending to boost NY’s health care workforce

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she and state health officials are confronting the ongoing outbreaks of two diseases, COVID-19 and monkeypox. The Democrat also says the state is launching two programs to better respond to future health crises. Hochul is stepping up efforts against monkeypox, with a new supply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy