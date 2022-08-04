ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Shoppers Are So Excited To Try This Brand New Spicy Condiment From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s just added a new product to their stores and shoppers can’t stop talking about it!. Based on a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, it looks like one of the grocery store’s latest offerings is a spicy condiment called the Crunchy Jalapeno Lime and Onion. Uploaded on August 1, the caption wrote, “If Chili Onion Crunch had a cousin. How will you use it?”
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill

Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Snickers Salad

This super simple Apple Snickers Salad recipe is a sweet and tart dessert salad, easily made in 10 minutes with a packet of vanilla pudding, milk, whipped cream, apples, Snickers, and caramel sauce. With the perfect combination of crispy, chewy, crunchy, and creamy textures, this candy bar salad tastes like...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Banana Icebox Cake

A super tasty no-bake dessert, this Banana Icebox Cake is filled with banana flavor, has only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 15 minutes!. I'm a sucker for banana recipes. , banana cake, banana pudding, you name it - I will find a way to put bananas into...
Taco Pasta Salad

Taco Salad is great. Pasta Salad is great. So why is it that the two haven’t joined forces to make one super great salad? It was high time it happened. So I give you Taco Pasta Salad, a beefy zesty best-of-both-worlds side dish that steals the show at any potluck. I love how easy this is and that while it’s made up of just a few ingredients, it’s hearty enough to make a meal out of. (Lunch prep, I’m looking at you.) Also because, hey, anytime a recipe manages to successfully combine chips and pasta is a win in my book.
Copycat Wendy’s Chili Recipe

There are a lot of chili recipes out there: bean-free Texas Red, chili made with elk or venison, white chicken chili, brisket and butternut squash chili, spaghetti-topped Cincinnati chili, and chilis made with secret ingredients like chocolate, coffee, or beer. But when it comes to staple chili recipes with ground beef and beans, it's hard to beat Wendy's chili. According to Spoon University, the chili was one of the original items on the menu when Dave Thomas opened the chain back in 1969. It's rich, hearty, and surprisingly lean (more on that in a moment).
TikToker Says You Can Make Delicious Ribs in the Oven. Do Professional BBQ Chefs Agree?

Professional BBQ pit chefs use smokers and grills to make their smoky and savory meat dishes, but if you lack outdoor space (or the appropriate zoning) for a full-scale wood smoker, then you may need to seek out other ways to prepare juicy, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs. Luckily, TikTok chef Genevieve LaMona believes that oven-baked ribs can deliver all of the desirable attributes of smoked or grilled ribs, and she made a how-to TikTok to prove how to cook ribs in the oven, fast. After watching her TikTok, we have to admit that she makes a compelling case...but what do professional BBQ experts think about Genevieve's technique? We asked Austin-based BBQ chef, cookbook author Jess Pryles, and BBQ chef and recipe developer Brad Prose of Chiles and Smoke to watch Chef Genevieve's TikTok and give us their thoughts, and here's what they had to tell us.
How to Make Frangipane: The Easiest French Almond Pastry Cream

While frangipane might sound fancy, this nutty almond cream couldn’t be simpler to pull together and will instantly make you feel as if you deserve a spot on The Great British Baking Show. The French pastry filling is a classic ingredient in almond croissants as well as fruit tarts. Once you know how to make it, it’s sure to become a mainstay in your baking repertoire.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Why Icebox Cakes Have Truly Never Gone Out of Style

My first memory of an icebox cake is making a DIY version in my kitchen during summer vacation when I was nine. My native Indian gets extremely hot from April to June, and the only respite when it’s scorching outside is to dig into a bowl of shaved iced, a frozen alphonso mango, or, that particular summer, a DIY icebox cake.
If you're planning a summer BBQ and want to serve a hearty and flavorful grilled meat dish that's a departure from the usual burgers, hot dogs, and pork ribs, consider picking up some lamb ribs. Rich, savory, and indulgent, these ribs cook beautifully over smoke and flame, and they'll make an unexpected treat for the carnivores and omnivores on your invite list. To learn how to find, prepare, and serve excellent lamb ribs, follow these tips from BBQ cookbook author and recipe developer Derrick Riches and Cuisinart BBQ Culinary Innovation Director David Faulkner.
