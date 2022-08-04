Read on www.jewishpress.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive
Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Dallas
The Lone Star State of Texas is not only massive in size but also in personality and options. From city nightlife to peaceful lakeside cabins, Texas really does have something for everyone. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is rich in culture and history, with many interactive museums and historical districts. So, if you need fun and adventure, check out our list below of day trips from Dallas.
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
checkoutdfw.com
The 10 best places to go in one day in McKinney
McKinney has quickly become a bustling suburb in the DFW area. The city has grown exponentially within the last several years and it has become quite the destination. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top 10 things to do. Here is...
dmagazine.com
This Oak Cliff Salon Wants Latina Beauty Professionals to Blossom and Thrive
Victoria Leiato’s life changed when her mother went to beauty school. She was 6 when her parents divorced, and she and her two sisters lived with their now-single mother in El Paso. The family was surviving off food stamps and staying in government housing when her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, decided to become an esthetician.
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
dmagazine.com
How Dallas ISD Landed On Its New Superintendent
When Michael Hinojosa announced in January that he planned to resign as superintendent of Dallas ISD, he had run the state’s second-largest school district for 13 years over two stints. By most accounts, he’d done it well. Before the pandemic hit, the Dallas Morning News editorial board said DISD was “poised to be the best urban district in the country,” and a year later H-E-B named it the top large district in the state. Finding the next superintendent would be critical to continuing that success. And pretty much everyone in town who follows education thought they knew who would get the job. Hinojosa himself had hired her.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Norman Alston: What Happens Next For Marquita Court Says a Lot About Dallas
Karen Eubank: When I heard about the roof collapse at Marquita Court, a wave of dread washed over me. I rang CandysDirt.com photographer Mimi Perez, and we met at the corner of Matilda and Marquita on Tuesday to see the damage. We were worried, but determining whether or not a damaged historic building can be repaired is not in our wheelhouse.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
checkoutdfw.com
Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.
According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
wvpublic.org
Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston
Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
matadornetwork.com
This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US
Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
