Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
leominsterchamp.com
Keller Williams North Central celebrates RED Day by volunteering at Sholan Farms
LEOMINSTER — Each year, Keller Williams Realty agents celebrate RED Day to Renew, Energize and Donate to their communities. In May, Keller Williams North Central had the opportunity to work with Sholan Farms planting, landscaping and beautifying the farm. Kathy Goneau and Donna Molet, KW’s cultural committee co-chairs, made sure that everything ran smoothly and that everyone had a great time. Mayor Dean Mazzarella even stopped by to give a helping hand.
Springfield ‘Sensitive Creatures’ clothing designer Darius Rosario returns to area to host pop-up shop event
Springfield designer Darius Rosario made a name for himself in the fashion industry by placing mental health-centric messages like “Are you an emotional wreck?” and “When I die don’t pretend to care” on clothes in his Sensitive Creatures brand. After working and selling his clothes...
Little Massachusetts Beachside Cafe is a Hidden Gem for Your Next Breakfast
How’s a Salmon Getaway sound with a Jetty on the side? Want to see The Point? Or take a trip to The Lighthouse? Intrigued yet? These are the not just destinations, they’re breakfast items on the menu at a little-known place only the locals talk about. Sammies, Eggies,...
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster.TV highlights: August 8-14, 2022
City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, July 26. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the month 6:45 p.m. (live) School Committee meeting, repeated showings daily. Planning Board meeting, repeated showings daily. Go to www.leominster.tv for more...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bobby
WESTFORD — Bobby, an eight month old male American Shorthair guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s probably really one of the sweetest guinea pigs,” Tommy Leonard, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “Bobby actually does give kisses.”
Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall
WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Worcester Animal Rescue League Rescuing 20 Pit Bulls, Needs Donations
WORCESTER - The Worcester Animal Rescue League is taking in 20 pit bulls from a local cruelty case and needs help with some donations. dry and wet dog food (Purina ONE is the preferable brand) soft dog treats. dog enrichment toys (Benebones, Jolly Balls and other durable dog toys) comforters,...
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
Ziggy Bombs food truck to open brick-and-mortar restaurant on Worcester’s Franklin Street
A popular food truck based in Worcester will soon have its own brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ziggy Bombs, which sells unique, gourmet steak and cheese sandwiches, announced on Facebook Thursday that the new restaurant will open at 72-78 Franklin St., across from the Worcester Common. It will include both a restaurant and a merch store.
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
communityadvocate.com
World War II tank demonstration comes to American Heritage Museum
HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be holding its World War II tank demonstration next weekend. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s tanks – including the M4 Sherman and the M24 Chaffee – along with other rare military vehicles. The museum will operate the very rare M261A1 Pershing, M18 Hellcat and German Jagdpanzer 28 Hetzer.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
