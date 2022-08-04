ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled

WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Keller Williams North Central celebrates RED Day by volunteering at Sholan Farms

LEOMINSTER — Each year, Keller Williams Realty agents celebrate RED Day to Renew, Energize and Donate to their communities. In May, Keller Williams North Central had the opportunity to work with Sholan Farms planting, landscaping and beautifying the farm. Kathy Goneau and Donna Molet, KW’s cultural committee co-chairs, made sure that everything ran smoothly and that everyone had a great time. Mayor Dean Mazzarella even stopped by to give a helping hand.
Leominster, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster.TV highlights: August 8-14, 2022

City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, July 26. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the month 6:45 p.m. (live) School Committee meeting, repeated showings daily. Planning Board meeting, repeated showings daily. Go to www.leominster.tv for more...
LEOMINSTER, MA
FUN 107

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bobby

WESTFORD — Bobby, an eight month old male American Shorthair guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s probably really one of the sweetest guinea pigs,” Tommy Leonard, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “Bobby actually does give kisses.”
WESTFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall

WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
HOPKINTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

World War II tank demonstration comes to American Heritage Museum

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be holding its World War II tank demonstration next weekend. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s tanks – including the M4 Sherman and the M24 Chaffee – along with other rare military vehicles. The museum will operate the very rare M261A1 Pershing, M18 Hellcat and German Jagdpanzer 28 Hetzer.
HUDSON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA

