Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations

The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO