Farmer's Almanac Predicts Bad Winter, Calls Midwest A 'Hibernation Zone'

Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, but meteorologists at Accuweather have good news: Sweet relief is on the horizon, even if it may seem a little distant at the moment.
Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest
Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong...
Pacific Northwest may set records for heat duration this weekend
Extreme heat is forecast (again) through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Triple-digit temperatures are suspected in the deaths of at least four people.
Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
Portugal recorded its hottest July on record last month, the country's weather service said Friday. The heat worsened Portugal's drought, with 45% of the mainland in "extreme drought"—the highest classification—and the rest in "severe" drought, which is the second-highest, by the end of July. Many other parts of...
Scientists on Alert after Greenland Ice Melts Last Weekend Amid Warm Temperatures
Scientists are on alert after Greenland last week witnessed one of its worst ice melts in recorded history. Approximately billion of tons of water each day were lost in the prolonged in the Northwest coast of Greenland. Reports indicate the amount of water from the ice melt is enough to put West Virginia, United States, under a foot of water.
First Alert Forecast: Humid, chance for pop-up storms
Hot, humid and a few pop-ups. That's the story through this weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s during peak heating.A few spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening. A lot of places won't see one, but expect some downpours where they do form. Activity will dwindle after sunset. It'll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s.Sweat and repeat on Sunday! Temps will be a bit higher tomorrow with "feels like" temps approaching 100 for inland locations. Once again, another round of scattered pop-ups later in the day.This summery pattern will continue into next week until a front finally ushers in a drier and more comfortable air mass Thursday into Friday.No day is a washout and many spots will stay dry - we can't stress enough that enough. But be prepared for an interruption and head indoors if storms do pop up. Stay cool and have a great weekend!
Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest
Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
80 million people are under heat alerts Thursday as heat bakes the East Coast
Nearly 80 million people, primarily along the East Coast, are under heat advisories on Thursday, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, as drought conditions worsen in the region.
A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest
Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
States impacted by historic flooding in Midwest, Ohio Valley will see more heavy rainfall
More heavy rain is in the forecast for the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the next few days, which is not good news for areas hit hard by historic flooding. Monsoonal weather continues to bring the risk of floods across the Southwest heading into the weekend. Dangerous heat and humidity...
AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast
Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
Most Severe Heatwave Hits Pacific Northwest at 102 Degrees, Cooling Centers Open Up
As the most severe heatwave causes temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to reach 102 degrees, cooling centers begin to open. The June 2021 heat wave set all-time highs, but this week's heat had more persistence, baking the area for five to seven days in temperatures above average. The Pacific Northwest...
