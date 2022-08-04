Washington County Coroner releases names of those killed when hit by Amtrak train

A Chicago area man is dead and a woman was injured in a car-semi crash on southbound I-57 about two miles north of Dix shortly after one Thursday afternoon. Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayse says he pronounced the man who was driving the car dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck was not believed to be hurt.

