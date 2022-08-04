Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden said “the most important thing is to be quick off the mark” in capitalising on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success.England’s Lionesses wrote an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss demanding that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes, in the week following their Wembley triumph.Meanwhile wider discussion around the legacy of the team’s achievement has dominated since their 2-1 win against Germany.“I guess the important thing is the legacy, how much is it going to change things?” Meaden told the PA news agency while attending...

WORLD ・ 26 MINUTES AGO