BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Steven Gerrard bemoans ‘glaringly obvious’ Aston Villa errors at Bournemouth
Steven Gerrard bemoaned “glaringly obvious” failings after Aston Villa suffered a limp 2-0 loss in their Premier League opener at newly-promoted Bournemouth.Villa struggled to respond to falling behind to Jefferson Lerma’s second-minute goal at the Vitality Stadium and rarely threatened an equaliser before Kieffer Moore’s late header sealed victory for the Cherries.Gerrard, who has designs of a top-10 finish this campaign, cut a frustrated figure for most of the afternoon and was left to lament his side’s lack of cutting edge and inability to deal with balls into the box.“We have ourselves to blame and it’s important that we don’t...
Capitalise quickly on Lionesses’ success, advises Dragon Deborah Meaden
Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden said “the most important thing is to be quick off the mark” in capitalising on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success.England’s Lionesses wrote an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss demanding that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes, in the week following their Wembley triumph.Meanwhile wider discussion around the legacy of the team’s achievement has dominated since their 2-1 win against Germany.“I guess the important thing is the legacy, how much is it going to change things?” Meaden told the PA news agency while attending...
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
Commonwealth Games 2022: England and Nigeria storm to 4x100m gold – live!
Join our team of writers for updates on all the action in Birmingham
Matt Hudson-Smith beaten to 400m gold by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga
Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.He ran 44.66 seconds, with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.He said: “I made a commitment to go hard in the first 200m. I tired up around the back. You live and you learn. You’ve just got to push on. I still got a silver medal.“If you asked people a year...
BBC
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan
Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
UEFA・
BBC
'You don't need any player, you need the right player'
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he thinks his squad is strong enough - although they could still strengthen it. United host Brighton on Sunday in Ten Hag's first game in charge. The Red Devils have signed defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder...
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie. It’s not a done...
BBC
Southend United 0-1 Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood survived a pair of second-half red cards to open their National League campaign with a 1-0 win at Southend. The Wood went ahead just short of the half-hour mark as two new signings combined, Danny Newton poking home after Dion Kelly-Evans had delivered a low cross after being released down the right wing.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Forward Kayky Close To Joining Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Manchester City's Brazilian forward Kayky is close to joining Paços De Ferreira on loan according to reports from Portugal. City will continue their theme of loans this season, with Kayky now set to join Paços De Ferreira in Portugal on loan for the season. The right winger, who has appeared in one Premier League game for City, is set to get some much needed game time abroad in the Portuguese league next season.
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
It's another four-two split of games for the second weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures in season 2022-23. Every team that was at home last week is away this weekend and vice versa. Here's the team news and stats... Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00BST) Loan defender Liam Scales returns to...
Rosie Eccles puts challenging four years behind her to win boxing gold for Wales
Four years of bad luck melted away for Rosie Eccles at the NEC in Birmingham as the Pontypool 26-year-old served up an emphatic second-round stoppage of Australia’s Kaye Scott to claim Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s light-middleweight division.Eccles had endured a controversial split-decision defeat to England’s Sandy Ryan in the Gold Coast final four years ago and subsequently missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics when her body was attacked by a mystery virus and she was denied a second chance by the coronavirus pandemic.“I’m always a very optimistic person, but even I started thinking I was...
