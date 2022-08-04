Judge lowers bond for 2 of 3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

An Akron man arrested Wednesday has been charged for using proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S attorney’s office for Northern Ohio said Nicholas Crawford, 41 years old, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of goverment funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. In June 2018, Crawford purchased the home in Akron for $325,000, using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.

AKRON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO