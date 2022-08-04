Read on www.leominsterchamp.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
City of Worcester Seeks Consultant to Review Contract with Spectrum Cable
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid on Thursday requesting consulting services to review its licensing contract with Spectrum Communications. Specifically, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is for professional consulting services for a cable ascertainment study. The City has also separately requested another RFP for a marketing firm to help evaluate a public survey to measure the sentiment of residents toward the city’s TV services.
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Worcester apartment collapse: Hotel stay for displaced tenants of collapsed Mill Street building extended until Aug. 25
After uncertainty surrounding how long tenants of a partially collapsed Worcester apartment building would be put up in a hotel, the Department of Housing and Community Development has extended their stay until Aug. 25. On July 15, the roof of 267 Mill Street collapsed into the second and third floors...
Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same
Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill. The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds. The state Department...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
leominsterchamp.com
Keller Williams North Central celebrates RED Day by volunteering at Sholan Farms
LEOMINSTER — Each year, Keller Williams Realty agents celebrate RED Day to Renew, Energize and Donate to their communities. In May, Keller Williams North Central had the opportunity to work with Sholan Farms planting, landscaping and beautifying the farm. Kathy Goneau and Donna Molet, KW’s cultural committee co-chairs, made sure that everything ran smoothly and that everyone had a great time. Mayor Dean Mazzarella even stopped by to give a helping hand.
RMV on the move: Worcester branch to relocate from downtown to former Big Y on Route 20 on Monday
WORCESTER — The Worcester branch of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles will shift to a former supermarket on Route 20 next week. The longtime location at 611 Main St. will makes its last transaction Friday. The doors will shut for good at 5 p.m. ...
NECN
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
spectrumnews1.com
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster.TV highlights: August 8-14, 2022
City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, July 26. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the month 6:45 p.m. (live) School Committee meeting, repeated showings daily. Planning Board meeting, repeated showings daily. Go to www.leominster.tv for more...
Boston Area Home of the Former Bruins Head Coach is Up for Sale
Well, it's not surprising that 53 Hutchinson Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, is on the market. It belongs to our former Boston Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, who was let go from the B's in June and is now the new head coach for the Las Vegas Knights. If it's still...
WCVB
Amazon agrees to purchase Massachusetts-based iRobot for $1.7 billion
BEDFORD, Mass. — Retail and technology giant Amazon has agreed to purchase Massachusetts-based consumer robotics company iRobot, the companies announced Friday morning. Bedford-based iRobot is known for making Roomba robotic vacuums and other cleaning tools. According to Friday's announcement, Amazon will purchase the company in an all-cash transaction worth $1.7 billion, which is $61 per share.
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Places To Get Gas In Worcester This Weekend
1. Gulf - 466 Lincoln St. and Beverly Road. 3. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
village14.com
Charles River shows how bad the drought is
The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
manchesterinklink.com
New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
