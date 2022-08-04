ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Seeks Consultant to Review Contract with Spectrum Cable

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid on Thursday requesting consulting services to review its licensing contract with Spectrum Communications. Specifically, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is for professional consulting services for a cable ascertainment study. The City has also separately requested another RFP for a marketing firm to help evaluate a public survey to measure the sentiment of residents toward the city’s TV services.
WORCESTER, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled

WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Keller Williams North Central celebrates RED Day by volunteering at Sholan Farms

LEOMINSTER — Each year, Keller Williams Realty agents celebrate RED Day to Renew, Energize and Donate to their communities. In May, Keller Williams North Central had the opportunity to work with Sholan Farms planting, landscaping and beautifying the farm. Kathy Goneau and Donna Molet, KW’s cultural committee co-chairs, made sure that everything ran smoothly and that everyone had a great time. Mayor Dean Mazzarella even stopped by to give a helping hand.
FraminghamSOURCE

Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WORCESTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster.TV highlights: August 8-14, 2022

City meetings are now being scheduled as “in person” meetings once again. Leominster Conservation Commission meeting, July 26. City Council meetings, second and fourth Monday of the month 6:45 p.m. (live) School Committee meeting, repeated showings daily. Planning Board meeting, repeated showings daily. Go to www.leominster.tv for more...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Amazon agrees to purchase Massachusetts-based iRobot for $1.7 billion

BEDFORD, Mass. — Retail and technology giant Amazon has agreed to purchase Massachusetts-based consumer robotics company iRobot, the companies announced Friday morning. Bedford-based iRobot is known for making Roomba robotic vacuums and other cleaning tools. According to Friday's announcement, Amazon will purchase the company in an all-cash transaction worth $1.7 billion, which is $61 per share.
BEDFORD, MA
village14.com

Charles River shows how bad the drought is

The signs of the extended drought this year are hard to miss, There’s brown grass everywhere you look and I can’t remember when the last time we had a substantial rain storrm. Perhaps the most visible local sign of the drought is on the Charles River, especially just...
manchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
MANCHESTER, NH

