Read on www.fortstocktonpioneer.com
Related
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Barrio Fest to highlight local Mexican history
Body “For some reason, she’s really jazzed up about this,” says son Tony Swanke about his mother, Sarita Urias, after hearing about Barrio Fest in Fort Stockton. If her name sounds familiar, that’s because Doña Sarita Urias was born in Fort Stockton and is an important figure to Mexican Americans in the area.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
KIDS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN
Over 40 youngsters from Fort Stockton and the surrounding area took part in the Second Annual Tiny Tot Track Meet held on the Fort Stockton Middle School campus on July 30. Kids ranging from 1-6 years old were able to participate in the event. Fort Stockton native Tammy Lujan, who started the event a year ago, put on the event once again this year and hopes to continue to do so in the future. Her passion for the sport of track and field, and her son Tomas, 3, originally inspired her to organize the event. “I decided to host a tiny tot track meet because track and field has always been near and dear to my heart. With covid restrictions so rough in 2020 I felt activities for the youth were struggling. I wanted my son, who was 2-years-old at the time, to get social and get active,” she said. “I wanted to involve children ages six and under because they don’t have a lot of activities do to for them. It is very rewarding to know that I can contribute to our youth in this community.” Pictured from left to right is Genesis Arguing, Aubrey Gonzalez, Piper McCullough, Emory Young, and Azariah Rivera. Photo by Nathan Heuer.
Pecos Cantaloupe Festival returns to Downtown Pecos
PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City is celebrating the return of the Pecos Cantaloupe Festival. Admission is free and the event will feature a variety of fun activities themed to the town's connection to the fruit. These include a jalapeño eating contest, a strength contest, cantaloupe decorating,...
Bloomberg
A Very Dangerous Place to Be Pregnant Is Getting Even Scarier
Once a week, Adrian Billings drives his white Chevy pickup from his home in Alpine, Texas, to Presidio, a city along the Mexican border. This summer he’s been taking his son Blake, who’s home from college, with him. The drive, through mountains and desert on a two-lane highway across which actual tumbleweeds roll, takes an hour and a half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Grants available for local artists and musicians
Body The Fort Stockton SLAM (Support of Local Arts & Music) grant applications are now being accepted until Aug. 31, 2022, for artists and musicians residing in Pecos County. Mini-grants are available for up to $500 for supplies, event costs, and more. Applicants must live and perform in Pe cos County and be age 18-years-old or over.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Film Society to screen “Destry Rides Again”
Body The Fort Stockton Film Society will host its last film of the summer with a showing of the 1939 film “Destry Rides Again” on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The screening is another date night, with free popcorn and free admission, courtesy of Pecos County Feed and Supply. There will also be a classic Warner Brothers cartoon shown just before the main feature.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Unity at the center of Mom’s Football 101 event
Body The Fort Stockton ISD football program and head coach/athletic director Jeremy Hickman will hold the program’s first ever Mom’s Football 101 event this evening. The reason behind the event – unity and relationship building. “Unity is the secret to the culture we’re trying to establish,” Hickman...
cw39.com
Arrests deal ‘devastating blow’ to transnational smuggling gang after migrant woman’s death in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Law enforcement officials have solved the death of an Indigenous Guatemalan woman last year in Crane County, Texas, and in the process have taken down the leaders of a ruthless international human smuggling organization. The woman’s family had paid smugglers $10,000 to transport...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Reeves County Jail inmate stabbed correctional officers
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two correctional officers were stabbed in Reeves County Jail in Pecos last month. An inmate is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after stabbing two correctional officers on the eighth of July. The inmate responsible for stabbing is Robert Daniel Spivey, who’s...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Prowlers poised for progression
Body The Fort Stockton volleyball program broke through the proverbial district barrier a season ago under first-year head coach Gabrielle Harral, winning district contests for the first time in five years. Now the bar moves a notch higher heading into year two of the Harral era. “The girls kind of...
Comments / 0