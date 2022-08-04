ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson & Athena Racing help girls race to STEM finish line

CBS 8
CBS 8
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Spring Valley, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Gets Candid About Future of 23XI Racing

23XI Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, is still very much in its infancy. Making its debut in 2021 with Bubba Wallace as the team’s first driver, 23XI further expanded ahead of 2022. Veteran and former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch was added to the fold – behind the wheel of the No. 45 car. Hamlin is continuing to keep an eye out for the future, with further expansion on the table.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Michigan race picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert

Tyler Reddick entered the month of July without a victory in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old has raised his game of late, however, recording a pair of wins and a runner-up finish over his last five outings. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A native of California, Reddick began his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again last weekend at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR playoff field coming into focus with four races left

For those who don't like math, the NASCAR playoff qualification system tends to create plenty of headaches. But with four races left in the regular season — Michigan (2-mile oval), Richmond (0.75-mile oval), Watkins Glen (road course) and Daytona (2.5-mile drafting oval) — things are starting to look fairly clear. And that's not just for those jockeying to get into the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Johnson
The Independent

Rosie Eccles puts challenging four years behind her to win boxing gold for Wales

Four years of bad luck melted away for Rosie Eccles at the NEC in Birmingham as the Pontypool 26-year-old served up an emphatic second-round stoppage of Australia’s Kaye Scott to claim Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s light-middleweight division.Eccles had endured a controversial split-decision defeat to England’s Sandy Ryan in the Gold Coast final four years ago and subsequently missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics when her body was attacked by a mystery virus and she was denied a second chance by the coronavirus pandemic.“I’m always a very optimistic person, but even I started thinking I was...
COMBAT SPORTS
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Director Not Happy With Nascar Cup Series Losses

Ford got off to a decent start in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, opening with a bang as Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang nabbed the Daytona 500 victory. Since then, though, The Blue Oval’s stock car racing efforts have posted mediocre results, accruing just four wins as the regular season draws to a close, trailing behind Toyota’s five wins and Chevrolet’s 13 victories. Understandably, this is not ideal, and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, is not pleased.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy