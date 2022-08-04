NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson & Athena Racing help girls race to STEM finish line

Read on www.cbs8.com
Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters
Brad Keselowski is applauding NASCAR's get-tough policy on improper changes to cars. The post Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New NASCAR Cup Series team ready for debut later in 2022
A new NASCAR Cup Series organization is ready to make its debut in 2022. Who is this team and which drivers could be driving for the organization?
Autoweek.com
How Fast Is Too Fast for NHRA? Goodyear Says Current Tires Won't Keep Series from 340 MPH
NHRA Funny Car and Top Fuel classes are on verge of hitting 340-mph plateau. It was in 2017—five years ago—that Robert Hight, driver of the Auto Club Chevy Camaro Funny Car at John Force Racing, clocked the fastest run in NHRA history at 339.87 mph, at Sonoma, California.
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Gets Candid About Future of 23XI Racing
23XI Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, is still very much in its infancy. Making its debut in 2021 with Bubba Wallace as the team’s first driver, 23XI further expanded ahead of 2022. Veteran and former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch was added to the fold – behind the wheel of the No. 45 car. Hamlin is continuing to keep an eye out for the future, with further expansion on the table.
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR at Michigan race picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert
Tyler Reddick entered the month of July without a victory in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old has raised his game of late, however, recording a pair of wins and a runner-up finish over his last five outings. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A native of California, Reddick began his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again last weekend at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.
FOX Sports
NASCAR playoff field coming into focus with four races left
For those who don't like math, the NASCAR playoff qualification system tends to create plenty of headaches. But with four races left in the regular season — Michigan (2-mile oval), Richmond (0.75-mile oval), Watkins Glen (road course) and Daytona (2.5-mile drafting oval) — things are starting to look fairly clear. And that's not just for those jockeying to get into the playoffs.
It’s Sounding More and More Like the NASCAR All-Star Race Is on the Move
Drivers, TV executives and manufacturer reps have all been pushing to move the NASCAR All-Star Race out of Texas Motor Speedway. The post It’s Sounding More and More Like the NASCAR All-Star Race Is on the Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Dramatic NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Is Racing Toward an Anticlimactic Conclusion
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season may have been exciting, but there isn't much drama left as things come down the home stretch. The post A Dramatic NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Is Racing Toward an Anticlimactic Conclusion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Not Happy With Nascar Cup Series Losses
Ford got off to a decent start in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, opening with a bang as Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang nabbed the Daytona 500 victory. Since then, though, The Blue Oval’s stock car racing efforts have posted mediocre results, accruing just four wins as the regular season draws to a close, trailing behind Toyota’s five wins and Chevrolet’s 13 victories. Understandably, this is not ideal, and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, is not pleased.
