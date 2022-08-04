Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Movie Reminder with Greene County Historical Society
Later today the Greene County Historical Society is sponsoring a free movie at the Sierra Community Theatre. The 1980 movie, “Whitcomb’s War” is a comedy about the character Pastor David Michael Whitcomb who is assigned to a church in Harrah, Iowa. However, an employer, Phil Esteem changes the work week to Wednesday through Sunday and Pastor Whitcomb leads a protest against working on Sunday.
Mike Franken Makes a Campaign Stop In Guthrie Center For 99 County Tour
A candidate to be a US Senate representative for Iowa made a stop in Guthrie Center Friday afternoon. Mike Franken is a retired US Navy vice admiral and engineer from Lebanon who is running as a Democrat against incumbent Chuck Grassley this November. Franken says he feels like it’s his duty to run for office.
Reminder: Perry Public Safety Day Is Today
Families who are looking for something fun to do today can head to the Perry Hy-Vee to meet with various public safety officials. Public Safety Day is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with Perry Public Works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Last Day For the Highway 141 Sales In Guthrie and Dallas Counties
Miscellaneous items will be on sale today in Guthrie County alongside Highway 141. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Guthrie County towns of Bagley, Bayard and Jamaica along with communities in Dallas County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales. Most of...
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
Reminder: Marty McGinn to Perform in Jefferson Tonight
A reminder that tonight is a free performance by a musical artist in Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its next Summer Concert Series with Jefferson native Marty McGinn. The 1999 Jefferson High School graduate recently moved from California to Minneapolis, Minnesota with his family. McGinn’s pseudonym is Art Elliot and as a songwriter, he won Best Song by Oakland Solo Artist Award from the inaugural Oaktown Music Festival for his original song “Earth Abides.”
Stuart Library Birthday Party Served Over 100 Snowcones
The Stuart Public Library was able to serve over 100 snowcones for a special celebration at Lawbaugh Park with the help of a sponsor Wednesday afternoon. The library held an event called the “Summer Birthday Party,” which celebrated anyone that has a birthday in 2022. The celebration had free snowcones, sunglasses and children took pictures with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen.” White Castle Roofing which is a company located in Omaha Nebraska, fully funded the celebration. White Castle Roofing Vice President of Strateic Sales and Marketing James Ferguson tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they decide to sponsor this celebration.
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Heat Advisory Issued for Later Today for Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Temperatures are once again expected to reach triple digits across the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area today. Weatherology Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki talks about what is in store for our area today. “We’ll get back into the upper 90s, right around about 98 degrees with sunny skies. That humidity is still...
ADM School Board To Consider District Facility Use Plan
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board will consider approving the district facility use plan at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the student assistance program, the completion of the Meadow View construction project and the Return to Learn Plan. Also, the Board will discuss the Iowa Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly and a preservice review.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Stuart City Council Considers Employee Performance Review With Possible Closed Session
The Stuart City Council will do an employee performance review with the city administrator with a possible closed session at their regular meeting Monday. The Council will consider for approval a proposal to enter into a general obligation fire truck acquisition loan agreement. They will also consider for approval a...
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 5, 2022
Sebastian Hernandez Castillo, Perry, was driving in the 19000 block of Hwy 169 when he hit a raccoon. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2000. Brady Caldwell, age 18, 711 Marshall St, Dexter, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and...
A Crash Friday Morning in Dallas County on I-80 Results in Injuries
A crash Friday morning in Dallas County on Interstate-80 resulted in injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol Crash Report, the incident happened at 7:26am near mile marker 109 where there were stopped vehicles in the eastbound lanes, due to another crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was driven by 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira was approaching the stopped vehicles, but didn’t stop himself. The truck rear ended a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, then sideswiped a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Reminder: Last Friday Fest Of The Year Is Today
The last Friday Fest of the year will take place today with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. Running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be this year’s second Friday Fest and feature live music from Rescue Dogs. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as well as yard games.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
