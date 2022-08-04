Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO