ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to gas prices

By Lauren Barry
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM2rH_0h4fC7jQ00

This Wednesday, American doughnut fans were able to get a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme donuts for $4.21 – approximately the same price of a gallon of gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will continue updating its price for a dozen original glazed weekly through the end of August for its “Beat the Pump” special offers, said the company. Every Wednesday, customers can get the special price.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” said Krispy Kreme, referencing the spike in gas prices this year. According to AAA, gas prices are still up around $1 compared to last year, although they are down from around $5 a month ago.

Typically , the cost for a Krispy Kreme original glazed dozen is around $12.50 and specialty doughnut dozens cost more.

To get the deal this month, Krispy Kreme customers should ask for the “Beat the Pump” original glazed dozen. The deal is available in-shop, in the dive-thru and via online pickup. Canadian shops are not participating.

Prices for the Wednesday deal will be announced each Tuesday.

Comments / 8

Related
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Gas Prices#Deflation#Food Drink#American#Aaa#Canadian
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

13 ALDI products that shoppers love the most

Earlier this year, Salon Food compiled a handy list of the six best budget buys at ALDI based on the recommendations of trusty Redditors. Now, we're turning our attention to the grocery chain's best overall products, which were voted on by more than 100,000 shoppers in the fourth annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey. The winning items span 13 categories and include everything from charcuterie staples to fresh produce and kid-approved snacks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
Markets Insider

Walmart just confirmed it's doubling down on a summer of sales, as prices for everything from department-store goods to high-end watches get deeply discounted as inventory stacks up

Walmart just revised its earnings outlook, partly because it's going to slash prices again. That's because they have a backlog of pandemic-era products they need to offload. Now that shoppers have shifted their focus, retailers need to make space for travel items and back-to-school supplies. Walmart announced Monday that it...
RETAIL
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy