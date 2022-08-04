Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to gas prices

This Wednesday, American doughnut fans were able to get a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme donuts for $4.21 – approximately the same price of a gallon of gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will continue updating its price for a dozen original glazed weekly through the end of August for its “Beat the Pump” special offers, said the company. Every Wednesday, customers can get the special price.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” said Krispy Kreme, referencing the spike in gas prices this year. According to AAA, gas prices are still up around $1 compared to last year, although they are down from around $5 a month ago.

Typically , the cost for a Krispy Kreme original glazed dozen is around $12.50 and specialty doughnut dozens cost more.

To get the deal this month, Krispy Kreme customers should ask for the “Beat the Pump” original glazed dozen. The deal is available in-shop, in the dive-thru and via online pickup. Canadian shops are not participating.

Prices for the Wednesday deal will be announced each Tuesday.