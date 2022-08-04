ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Government refuses to release documents on response to Dominic Cummings's breach of revolving door rules

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4QSv_0h4fBqtJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7Apn_0h4fBqtJ00
Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson

Getty

  • ACOBA chair Lord Eric Pickles said in July 2021 that Dominic Cummings had broken the rules.
  • Ministers have sent letters to Pickles about subsequent rule breaches by others, but not about Cummings.
  • The Cabinet Office is refusing to release records on the government's response to Pickles's letter.

The government is refusing to disclose records on its work on responding to a letter sent in July 2021 from the chair of the revolving door watchdog about a breach of the rules by Boris Johnson's former senior adviser, Dominic Cummings.

ACOBA chair Lord Eric Pickles wrote to Michael Gove – Cummings's old boss – in July 2021 informing him that Cummings had broken the government's business appointment rules, which are supposed to limit how former ministers, civil servants and special advisors can use their experience and knowledge from time in government to personally profit afterwards.

Pickles said Cummings failed to seek ACOBA's advice before offering consultancy services on his paid-for blog Substack, and that Cummings had not responded to a letter requesting an explanation for the breach. Insider first revealed ACOBA's probe into Cummings's post-government business activities.

More than a year on, the government is yet to respond to Pickles's letter about Cummings's breach of the rules, despite responding to two other letters about breaches by former ministers Steve Brine and Lord Philip Hammond.

In April 2022, Insider made a freedom of information request for records held by minister Lord Nicholas True and his office relating to the breach, seeking documents on work being done to respond to the letter.

After several months of consideration, the Cabinet Office has refused to disclose the records, saying ministers and civil servants need a "safe space" to discuss issues with the business appointment rules, and that "they need to be able to undertake rigorous and candid assessments of the potential outcomes of applying the Business Appointment Rules".

Alistair Carmichael, a Liberal Democrat MP and spokesperson on constitutional reform, asked Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis in early June when ACOBA might expect a response . Ellis pledged to "look into the matter", but is yet to provide further detail.

Carmichael told Insider it "should be a point of shame" that details had been withheld for more than year, but there was "little shame left in Boris Johnson's government."

He added: "Cummings' time in Number 10 – and indeed the wider Johnson government of these past three years – has been marked by attempts to erode institutional norms and accountability. Now is the time for a course correction – starting with answers to ACOBA and the wider public."

George Havenhand, senior legal researcher at campaigning group Spotlight on Corruption, called for a reform of the process to address the "hugely problematic status quo".

He said: "This case raises serious questions about [the government's] commitment to anything other than secrecy by default and the hugely problematic status quo."

Steve Goodrich, head of research and investigations at Transparency International UK, said it was "deeply concerning" that such details were being kept "under lock and key".

"ACOBA and its recommendations are frequently ignored, making clear it is not fit for purpose," he added. "The sooner it is replaced by a body with real teeth, the sooner the 'revolving door' between public office and private employment can be fixed."

An ACOBA spokesperson referred Insider's query to the Cabinet Office. The Cabinet Office declined to comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak proudly told party members he had been working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns.The former chancellor bragged that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.This is scandalous. Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to rich Tory shires 👇This is our money. It should be spent fairly and...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers

Boris Johnson’s popularity in Parliament remains high among shoppers after he topped the sales charts for novelty prime minister jugs.The outgoing Prime Minister’s ceramic collectable Toby Jug has outsold those of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill since he entered No 10 in 2019.Sales figures provided by the House of Commons show 225 Toby Jugs of Mr Johnson have been sold since 2019 compared to 157 for two designs of Mrs Thatcher and 154 for Mr Churchill.Mr Johnson is in his final weeks as Prime Minister after a series of scandals resulted in dozens of resignations from ministers and unpaid aides,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss facing first sleaze investigation over ‘murky donations’

Liz Truss is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign.Labour on Thursday appealed to the cabinet secretary to open an investigation into the Tory frontrunner over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner. The Liberal Democrats have also written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards asking her to open an investigation of her own. The Independent reported this morning that Ms Truss was facing questions about why she did not declare the thousands of pounds worth of hospitality spent on schmoozing Tory...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Pickles
Person
Philip Hammond
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Steve Brine
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Alistair Carmichael
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Russia is likely risking the safety and security of a nuclear power plant they appear to be using as a shield in Ukraine, UK intel says

Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant seem to be using the facility as a shield. UK intelligence said their actions have put the plant's safety and security in jeopardy. Ukraine has been reluctant to strike the plant, fearing it could cause a major accident or disaster. Reckless activity by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Time to admit it – Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster

Thank you, John Harris, for speaking the devastating truth about the nightmare after Brexit (Spiralling inflation, crops left in the field and travel chaos: 10 reasons Brexit has been disastrous for Britain, 3 August). He left out visual artists, who are suffering along with musicians. The bureaucracy Brexit has inflicted on them is Kafkaesque.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'Yes, I had eaten': Talk TV anchor Kate McCann reveals what really happened when she fainted at the Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

TalkTV anchor Kate McCann has revealed what happened when she fainted during a Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. The showdown between the Foreign Secretary and ex-chancellor earlier this week was taken off air after around 30 minutes in and subsequently cancelled on the advice of medical experts present at the studio in Ealing, west London.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cabinet Office#Acoba
The Independent

Liz Truss wins polling boost over Rishi Sunak and backing of Sajid Javid

Liz Truss’s bid for the Tory leadership was boosted by two surveys giving her massive leads and the backing of former rival Sajid Javid as he attacked Rishi Sunak’s more cautious plans for tax cuts.The Foreign Secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.Mr Javid, whose resignation as health secretary minutes before Mr Sunak’s as chancellor triggered the cascade that forced Boris Johnson to quit as Tory leader, then threw his support behind the frontrunner.The failed leadership candidate warned that “tax...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng defends holidaying PM and chancellor saying 'I'm here, I'm in a suit'

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the chancellor and prime minister, who are on holiday amid the news that the UK could enter a recession in the last three months of the year.Nadhim Zahawi was said to be “working remotely” from a family break and Boris Johnson was reportedly on his delayed honeymoon, but neither issued a statement when the news broke on Thursday, 4 August.“I’m the business secretary, I’m here...I’m in a suit... I’m in regular contact with the prime minister and chancellor, they’re completely on top of what’s happening,” Mr Kwarteng said.Sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government

Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
HEALTH
BBC

Tory leadership: I took money out of deprived urban areas, says Sunak

A clip has emerged of ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying he diverted public money from "deprived urban areas". In a video the New Statesman has obtained, the Tory leadership candidate tells an audience in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, he wanted to ensure "areas like this" got the funding they deserved. Allies say...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
BBC

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak row over recession warning in latest TV clash

Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have set out competing plans to deal with the economic recession forecast by the Bank of England in their latest TV clash. Ms Truss said a recession was "not inevitable" if "bold" action was taken. But Mr Sunak said the foreign secretary's...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss is becoming the ‘continuity chaos’ as well as ‘continuity Boris’ candidate

How did Liz Truss make such a catastrophic mistake on regional pay? Her declaration of “war on waste” in Whitehall played well in Conservative-supporting newspapers, though The Independent rightly pointed out that taking account of the regional cost of living would mean a pay cut for nurses, teachers and police officers outside London and the South East.Her Exocet missile, targeted at the red wall in the north and Midlands, was disarmed by Truss within 12 hours. But it is worrying that the policy was launched without being checked and double-checked.Her unforced error has undermined Truss’ unstated pitch: reviving Boris Johnson’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership debate - live: Calls mount for ‘Fizz with Liz’ sleaze probe as rivals face new clash

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for an investigation to be launched into Liz Truss’s apparent failure to declare thousands of pounds donated to an event where she schmoozed Tory MPs in her leadership bid.Labour on Thursday appealed to the cabinet secretary, and the Liberal Democrats have written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards asking her to open an investigation into the funding of a hospitality event, including champagne, attended by around a dozen Conservative MPs. The Independent has revealed how she did not declare the thousands of pounds put towards the “Fizz with Liz” dinner, although MPs...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Bin strike suspended in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath for talks

A 20-day strike by refuse workers over pay has been suspended in parts of Surrey pending further talks. Workers employed by Amey walked out on 1 August and a spokeswoman for the firm said she was "pleased" discussions were progressing. Union members will return to work in Elmbridge and Surrey...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

‘Shame on you’: Climate activists disrupt Liz Truss speech at Tory leadership hustings

Climate activists shouted “you should be ashamed of yourself” as they disrupted Liz Truss’s speech at the latest Conservative leadership hustings on Friday (5 August).During her opening remarks at the Winter Garden theatre in Eastbourne, several activists from the youth group Green New Deal Rising stood to heckle Ms Truss about the government’s climate record and her policies.“Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself,” the first activist shouted, before being removed by security.A number of other protesters then popped up from their seats to heckle, before being taken away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss heckled at Tory leadership hustingsLiz Truss heckled at Tory leadership hustings‘A recession is inevitable’: Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ economic plan won’t work
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

567K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy