Chris Bassitt: Luis Guillorme 'has the best glove in the infield in the big leagues'

Chris Bassitt believes he has some of the best defenders behind him in his Mets teammates, a luxury that past New York starters were not able to enjoy in recent years.

But with Francisco Lindor manning shortstop, and Luis Guillorme getting time at third and second base, Bassitt trusts that his ground ball tendencies will play right into the strengths of his Mets teammates.

“Obviously Lindor is a Platinum Glove winner,” Bassitt said. “It’s unbelievable. Guillorme, in my opinion, I don’t really know how the defensive metrics work, but Guillorme is a Gold Glove-caliber guy. He should win a Gold Glove. In my opinion, Guillorme has the best glove in the infield in the big leagues.”

Those metrics don’t favor Guillorme immensely, but he is at least league average at both second and third in terms of defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs, while Lindor is consistently one of the top fielding shortstops in the league. It gives the Mets pitching staff a sense of comfort, especially those who pitch with an effort to induce soft contact.

“Having that,” Bassitt said. “It definitely helps being a ground ball pitcher and getting some big plays behind you.”

