FoghornLeghorn
1d ago

Buckle up folks, America is slipping into the abyss of socialism. The 9 steps on how to create socialist state: control healthcare, increase poverty level, increase the debt, gun control, welfare (take control of the food/housing/income), control education, religion (remove beliefs in God), create class welfare (divide people into rich & poor), eliminate the middle class, and control the media. And, socialism leads to communism.

me G
2d ago

so more will be payed more than they are worth! we are in a race to the bottom! looks like Cuba will be in better shape than the U.S.!

Michael Rainville
1d ago

Those IRS salaries will be repaid through audits on all the little people....The Democrats will get their money 💰 one way or another without raising taxes on the rich.

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Kamala Harris
Chuck Schumer
Joe Manchin
Biden says 'extremist' Republicans 'don't have a clue about the power of women' after Kansas voted to keep abortion legal: Signs executive order to use Medicaid to pay for out-of-state terminations

President Joe Biden on Wednesday attacked 'extremist' Republicans who don't 'have a clue about the power of women' as he signed an executive order making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. He said he was signing the executive order to...
Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says

Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
