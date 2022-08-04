Man charged with murder returned to Polk County

Related
Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County man is heading to prison after being found guilty of attacking a group of people after a house party in September 2021. Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman was at the party at a home on Shady Grove Road when he became angry with someone else at the party for an unknown reason.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Marietta murder. The sheriff's office said Donald Bannister was arrested in East Point. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges in Cobb County. Investigators said they linked Bannister to a...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
Where is Barbara McCray? Police still searching for answers without solid clues one year later
The last time anyone for sure saw Barbara McCray was on July 31, 2021. That evening around 6 p.m., she
1 dead, 2 hurt after being shot in the middle of Troup Co. street, police say
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville are searching for a shooter after they say three people were shot in the middle of the street early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to two people being shot on Ware Street just after 4:15 a.m. When they got there minutes later, they found two women laying in the middle of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 5, 2022 report below.
accesswdun.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman whose body was found in Flowery Branch
The Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of a woman from Ecuador who was found dead in Flowery Branch in June. Timothy Krueger, 49, confessed to killing Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, at his home on June 16, and was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Report: Three jailed in Cedartown after drugs, guns found at abandoned Central Street house
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
weisradio.com
Cave Spring Woman Jailed in Cherokee County Following High-Speed Chase
A high-speed chase from Georgia into Cherokee County on Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a Floyd County woman. Floyd County Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the driver, identified as a Cave Spring resident entered Cherokee County at around 9:35pm with Cedar Bluff Officers joining the chase.
GBI Arrests Former Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Secretary in Theft Investigation
Note: the following release was provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. – KtE Walker County, GA (August 5, 2022)
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting leaves Hogansville woman dead, multiple injured, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Hogansville. Police said Terriah Le’Von Long was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said officers received a report of two people shot at 4:18 a.m. Officers went to Ware...
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
Traffic stop for speeding driver along I-20 turns into pursuit, stolen vehicle arrest: GSP
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after speeding down Interstate 20 near Six Flags in a stolen car, Georgia State Patrol officials said. The incident caused traffic backups along the highway Saturday morning. Authorities said a trooper tried to stop a blue Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. on...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
wrganews.com
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
