Can it snow in Denver in August?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.

While it could snow in Denver in August, the National Weather Service said it has never snowed in the city in August.

The average temperature in August in Denver is 72.9 degrees. The NWS said the city sees 1.58 inches of rain during this month.

Here’s a look at some of the historical weather data for August in Denver, according to the NWS :

Coldest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the coldest Augusts on record, based on average temperature:

1915 : 66.5 degrees 1927 : 66.6 degrees 1920 : 67.7 degrees 1884 : 67.8 degrees 1888 : 68 degrees

Warmest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the warmest Augusts on record, based on average temperature:

2020: 77 degrees 2011: 77 degrees 1937: 76.8 degrees 2021: 75.4 degrees 2019: 75.4 degrees

Wettest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the wettest Augusts on record, based on total precipitation:

1979: 5.85 inches 1951: 4.47 inches 2008: 4.03 inches 1923: 3.87 inches 1991: 3.69 inches

Driest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the driest Augusts on record, based on total precipitation:

1924: 0.02 inch 1917: 0.05 inch 1900: 0.05 inch 1960: 0.06 inch 2012: 0.11 inch

