Can it snow in Denver in August?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.
While it could snow in Denver in August, the National Weather Service said it has never snowed in the city in August.
The average temperature in August in Denver is 72.9 degrees. The NWS said the city sees 1.58 inches of rain during this month.
Here’s a look at some of the historical weather data for August in Denver, according to the NWS :
Coldest Augusts on record
Here is a look at the coldest Augusts on record, based on average temperature:
- 1915 : 66.5 degrees
- 1927 : 66.6 degrees
- 1920 : 67.7 degrees
- 1884 : 67.8 degrees
- 1888 : 68 degrees
Warmest Augusts on record
Here is a look at the warmest Augusts on record, based on average temperature:
- 2020: 77 degrees
- 2011: 77 degrees
- 1937: 76.8 degrees
- 2021: 75.4 degrees
- 2019: 75.4 degrees
Wettest Augusts on record
Here is a look at the wettest Augusts on record, based on total precipitation:
- 1979: 5.85 inches
- 1951: 4.47 inches
- 2008: 4.03 inches
- 1923: 3.87 inches
- 1991: 3.69 inches
Driest Augusts on record
Here is a look at the driest Augusts on record, based on total precipitation:
- 1924: 0.02 inch
- 1917: 0.05 inch
- 1900: 0.05 inch
- 1960: 0.06 inch
- 2012: 0.11 inch
