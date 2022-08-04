ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Can it snow in Denver in August?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFm8P_0h4fAlgh00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Monsoon season is here. While temperatures might feel hot right now, Denver weather can vary wildly from time to time.

While it could snow in Denver in August, the National Weather Service said it has never snowed in the city in August.

The average temperature in August in Denver is 72.9 degrees. The NWS said the city sees 1.58 inches of rain during this month.

Record-breaking climb: A dozen 14ers in less than 24 hours

Here’s a look at some of the historical weather data for August in Denver, according to the NWS :

Coldest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the coldest Augusts on record, based on average temperature:

  1. 1915 : 66.5 degrees
  2. 1927 : 66.6 degrees
  3. 1920 : 67.7 degrees
  4. 1884 : 67.8 degrees
  5. 1888 : 68 degrees

Warmest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the warmest Augusts on record, based on average temperature:

  1. 2020: 77 degrees
  2. 2011: 77 degrees
  3. 1937: 76.8 degrees
  4. 2021: 75.4 degrees
  5. 2019: 75.4 degrees

Wettest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the wettest Augusts on record, based on total precipitation:

  1. 1979: 5.85 inches
  2. 1951: 4.47 inches
  3. 2008: 4.03 inches
  4. 1923: 3.87 inches
  5. 1991: 3.69 inches

Driest Augusts on record

Here is a look at the driest Augusts on record, based on total precipitation:

  1. 1924: 0.02 inch
  2. 1917: 0.05 inch
  3. 1900: 0.05 inch
  4. 1960: 0.06 inch
  5. 2012: 0.11 inch
Over 40 days at or above 90 degrees in 2022 so far

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms this weekend

After a high of 101 degrees in Denver on Friday it will be about 10 degrees cooler on Saturday. We'll also see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.Some of the storms will have the potential to produce locally heavy rain and that means we will be on guard for potential flash flooding, especially in and near burn scars. We are not expecting any severe weather in terms of damaging wind, hail or tornadoes, but this time of year we must always be extra alert just in case any storms decide to over achieve.A cool front will sweep into Colorado sometime later tonight and that will help cool temps off even more for Sunday. It could also kick up some overnight showers and storms.We expect Sunday to be partly to mostly cloudy for many areas with another decent chance for showers and storms. Once again we'll be paying close attention to area burn scars for the potential to see flash floods.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
KDVR.com

Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Monsoon#Hot Right Now#Driest Augusts
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Wet weekend ahead

This weekend may be the perfect time to revisit whatever you have saved for a rainy day. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday, a trend Denver may continue to see over the weekend. A sunny Saturday morning is expected before a rainy, stormy afternoon and evening. Sunday is forecast to be overcast and rainy throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
weather5280.com

Storm chances increase, temperatures cool for weekend plans

A lot is happening across the state this weekend from county fairs to concerts to one of the last pool weekends before schools start classes again. Today will be the warmest of the next three as storm chances increase daily as we head into the weekend. In fact, today may...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Temperatures rise into the triple digits, breaking nearly 150-year-old record

A 145-year-old record crumbled on Friday as temperatures rose into the triple-digits in Denver. Temperatures rose into triple digits around 2 p.m., breaking the previous record of 99 degrees set in 1877. The temperature eclipsed at 101 around 2:30 p.m., which is 12 degrees higher than the daily average, said Bob Koopmeiners, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy