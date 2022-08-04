ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

By Spectrum News Staff
 5 days ago
Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat? If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there. The...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Legal Analysis: What are Andrew Warren's options?

The decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office on Thursday made headlines nationwide. For more insight on that, Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory spoke with Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy. Among the topics discussed where Warren’s...
Florida groups, authorities work to tackle human trafficking cases

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts, and several nonprofit organizations have stepped up to the plate to help. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is working to expand its anti-human trafficking efforts. Several area nonprofit organizations have said they would join with the...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22

Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
Online safety in the new school year

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is making a big push for safety this week as schools across the Bay area are set to welcome a new school year. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is making a big push for safety this week as schools across the Bay area are set to welcome a new school year.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
DOH issues blue-green algae bloom alert for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH Hillsborough) issued a health alert for the presence of blue-green algal toxins in the Hillsborough River on Tuesday. What You Need To Know. The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a health alert for the...
Florida governor appoints new Supreme Court justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson. In a short speech, Francis, who was born in Jamaica, said she is the “epitome of the American dream” and described her judicial philosophy with a reference to U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. “The Florida Supreme Court protects the people’s liberty, and inherent in the way we do that as a judiciary, is by respecting and observing the limited role that judges play in our constitutional system of government,” she said.
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
Florida's climate is not like the rest of the country

Although parts of the U.S. have been under Heat Advisories for long stretches at a time recently, Florida typically isn’t affected with those types of temperature fluctuations, at least not in the summer. Florida is at a unique latitude for climate. In the late fall through spring, Florida often...
