Austin’s Tito’s Vodka is Taking a Shot at Hard Seltzer Makers

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- This August, Baskin-Robbins is launching two new ways to “Seize the Yay” during the final days of summer and beyond. Debuting August 1, Cold Brew is being added to the beverage menu for the first time with the OREO ® ‘n Cold Brew Blast* – a new take on Baskin-Robbins’ beloved Cappuccino Blast ®. Alongside this sweet new sip, Baskin-Robbins is continuing to innovate new flavors with the launch of Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat, a Flavor of the Month designed to capture the nostalgia of back-to-school sweetness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005216/en/ Frosted Strawberry Toaster Treat (Photo: Business Wire)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO