SWAT situation near fast food restaurants in North Austin

Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night. APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane. The public...
ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mount Bonnell during search for fall victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
Police investigate shooting in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in southeast Austin. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of East Ben White Blvd. No other information has been released at this time. If anyone has any information about this crime please contact the APD...
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast Austin apartment complex
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Thursday.
Police investigate deadly incident in east Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in east Riverside. Police say that around 9:20 a.m they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. There were also reports of a man...
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
