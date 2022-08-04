ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

SWAT situation near fast food restaurants in North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night. APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane. The public...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mount Bonnell during search for fall victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Webster, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigate shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in southeast Austin. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of East Ben White Blvd. No other information has been released at this time. If anyone has any information about this crime please contact the APD...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Fast Food Restaurants#Mcdonald
KVUE

Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox7austin.com

Police investigate deadly incident in east Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in east Riverside. Police say that around 9:20 a.m they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. There were also reports of a man...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy