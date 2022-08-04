ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilliard, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Medicare Fraud#Health Care#Health Plan#Dental Office#Esp Benefit Design
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa

Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
Kiplinger

‘I Can’t Retire – I Need Health Insurance’

It is one of the most discussed reasons people refuse to retire before age 65. There are plenty of reasons someone may not retire, including a lack of income, the fear of running out of money, the loss of identity, boredom, no longer having a sense of purpose. Surprisingly one of the biggest ones we encounter is health insurance. As we age, the presence of health insurance becomes just as much a necessity as income. Some view it as a higher priority, allowing insurance to dictate if/when they can retire.
PERSONAL FINANCE
healthcareguys.com

What to Know About Medicaid Eligibility

Medicaid is a way for people to get access to lower-cost health care. Often, it’s no cost to the person receiving the care. Medicaid can cover children and pregnant women as well as people with disabilities, some eligible low-income people, and elderly adults. States manage Medicaid, so the requirements...
HEALTH
federalregister.gov

Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Quarterly Listing of Program Issuances-April Through June 2022

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), HHS. This quarterly notice lists CMS manual instructions, substantive and interpretive regulations, and other Federal Register notices that were published from April through June 2022, relating to the Medicare and Medicaid programs and other programs administered by CMS. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:. It...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy