4th stimulus check update 2022 — 14 states to send direct payments to residents — see if yours is on the list
FOURTEEN states are sending direct payments to millions of residents over the course of this summer. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, 14 states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates. For instance, Maine has also been sending out rebate checks worth...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Deadline for $750 direct payment is just weeks away – see if you qualify
ALTHOUGH the federal government ended the expanded child tax credit program in December, families can still find relief from their state. A dozen states offer some form of child tax credits, and millions of low-income families are eligible as a result. For instance, Connecticut residents can claim a tax rebate...
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
Sixteen direct payments worth up to $1,700 remaining to go out to Americans in 2022 – see the exact deadlines
TENS of millions of Americans are still in line to receive direct stimulus payments before the end of the year. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide relief check, more than a dozen states are sending cash in 2022. Some state lawmakers approved relief packages in the...
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a...
Thousands of Americans set to get up to $500 in direct payments and an extra $130 in child and dependent benefits
ANOTHER round of taxpayers are in line to get hundreds of dollars worth of relief to help them deal with high prices. The House in the state of Massachusetts has passed a tax relief package. The bill includes direct payments of $250 to eligible single filers and $500 to couples.
Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa
Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
To Tip or Not To Tip? When a Service Charge Is Included
You've probably experienced it. You get the bill at a restaurant or for food delivery, and there's a service charge attached that you weren't anticipating. The truth is that service charges are...
Planning Estate Sales: Advice from an Expert Duo
‘I Can’t Retire – I Need Health Insurance’
It is one of the most discussed reasons people refuse to retire before age 65. There are plenty of reasons someone may not retire, including a lack of income, the fear of running out of money, the loss of identity, boredom, no longer having a sense of purpose. Surprisingly one of the biggest ones we encounter is health insurance. As we age, the presence of health insurance becomes just as much a necessity as income. Some view it as a higher priority, allowing insurance to dictate if/when they can retire.
What to Know About Medicaid Eligibility
Medicaid is a way for people to get access to lower-cost health care. Often, it’s no cost to the person receiving the care. Medicaid can cover children and pregnant women as well as people with disabilities, some eligible low-income people, and elderly adults. States manage Medicaid, so the requirements...
Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Quarterly Listing of Program Issuances-April Through June 2022
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), HHS. This quarterly notice lists CMS manual instructions, substantive and interpretive regulations, and other Federal Register notices that were published from April through June 2022, relating to the Medicare and Medicaid programs and other programs administered by CMS. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:. It...
