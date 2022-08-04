Read on deathvalleyvoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.
The Tigers get a tremendous in-state win by landing Sampson Jr., adding a lethal wide receiver to this 2023 class
LSU football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
tigerdroppings.com
Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience
When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
tigerdroppings.com
I haven't heard Kardell Thomas' name at all this pre-season.
He is listed at 6'-3" at 350 (no pun intended) pounds. Geez, if that's true he's running a little large in a bad way. I hope he is getting in better shape. Him and Chris Davenport have had a very similar career. LSU Fan. New Orleans. Member since Oct 2007.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
tigerdroppings.com
Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters
Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
andthevalleyshook.com
And the Valley Seeks Help
You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
RELATED PEOPLE
tigerdroppings.com
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
country1037fm.com
That Moment When A Cop Pulls Over His Boss…On Video!
This is one of those situations that so good, there’s no way you could make it up. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is a 30-mile-long bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. For those of us who have ever traveled it on a regular basis, there are a couple of thoughts that you can’t help but have. One: what happens if there’s a wreck on this thing. And two: does anyone EVER get nailed for speeding? Seriously, that bridge is like a scary, elevated Autobahn. Anyway, there’s been a funny answer for question number two. Not long after Louisiana lawmakers ordered a crackdown on speeding on Interstate 10 on the bridge, and State Police Col. Lamar Davis passed on the order to pull over any speeding drivers on the bridge, a vehicle was pulled over for doing 30mph over the speed limit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Inflation has Baton Rouge consumers, stores reeling; 'it's just almost like a perfect storm'
Thrift stores have been close to Alecia McCray’s heart since she was a teenager. But with prices climbing for just about everything, McCray has found herself venturing into them more often these days. McCray, a 30-year-old florist from Baton Rouge, spent early Friday afternoon wandering up and down the...
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0