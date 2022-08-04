ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
Nottingham MD

Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Fire officials say a man was struck by lightning in Nottingham on Thursday night. During the severe storms that moved through Baltimore County on the evening of August 4, crews responded to the 8400-block of Walther Boulevard (21236) for a report of a contractor who had been struck by lightning.
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning house fire in Kingsville. The fire was reported at around 9:45 a.m. in the 11700-block of Reynolds Road. Units arrived to find a residential garage fully involved in fire. Several local fire companies are on the scene and Bradshaw...
