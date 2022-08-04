The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO