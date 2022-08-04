ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Bristol Press

'Wine Women & Watches' returns as an in-person fundraising event

BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale for The American Clock & Watch Museum's popular "Wine Women & Watches" event, which is returning as an in-person fundraiser Sept. 15. Wine, Women & Watches will be held for the sixth year Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum at 100 Maple St. It will include wines selected by Maple End Package Store, a silent auction, prize drawings, gallery games and catered hot and cold hors d’oeuvres prepared by Main Street Pint & Plate.
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Bristol Press

Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month

BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt

The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Bristol resident looks back on Camp Wangum

I’m assuming that Jeff Twombly, who emailed me about Camp Wangum, has been an outdoors enthusiast since he was a kid. The last time I saw him, ironically, was a couple of years ago at the Bristol Fish and Game Club. Jeff writes: “I attended the camp in the...
Journal Inquirer

Cruisin’ on Main ready to return

MANCHESTER — The annual Cruisin’ on Main Street car show returns on Sunday, closing off part of Downtown Main Street to host a day of vintage vehicles, food, and live music. Clubs and organizations will show off dragsters, stock cars, and a monster truck, along with classic cars...
Bristol Press

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
Bristol Press

Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
WTNH

Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
NBC Connecticut

Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums

If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art. Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit...
FOX 61

Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe

MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
