Nashville Predators: Five Players With Most to Prove in Upcoming Season

Read on predlines.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
The Hockey Writers
How Bruins’ Nick Foligno Can Have a Bounceback Season
Nick Foligno had a 2021-22 season to forget. He battled injuries, produced career lows in most statistical categories, and seemed a step behind for much of the year. Many speculated this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for management to buy out Foligno to remove his cap hit from the fourth line or put him in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Boston Bruins decided against this approach, holding onto him, and penciling him into their plans for the upcoming year. Knowing he isn’t going anywhere, is there any hope for a productive season? Yes, there is a chance. Here is how:
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 potential landing places for unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri
There’s a lot of money for free agents who just won the Stanley Cup. There’s even more money for unrestricted
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sells Out
With the Chicago Blackhawks entering a rebuild and trading away key players like Alex DeBrincat, there wasn’t much to look forward to this coming season. When the NHL preseason schedule was released, fans finally had something interesting to talk about. The Chicago Blackhawks are playing a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets went on sale today and the arena sold out.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
Yardbarker
A look back on the New York Rangers epic ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist
On January 28, 2022, the New York Rangers honored Henrik Lundqvist by retiring his #30 to the Madison Square Garden Rafters,. The ceremony began with another Rangers great goaltender in Mike Richter getting the fans ready for the festivities. He introduced a tribute video with greats from the hockey, sports, and celebrity world congratulating Hank.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders Breakout Candidates For 2022-23
The New York Islanders enter next season with a similar roster for the most part. Granted, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello added a handful of players in the NHL Entry Draft and can still make a slash signing, but the team enters next season with a good roster regardless, one that will be in the mix in a competitive Metropolitan Division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Hockey Writers
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0