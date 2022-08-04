Nashville Predators: Five Players With Most to Prove in Upcoming Season

Nick Foligno had a 2021-22 season to forget. He battled injuries, produced career lows in most statistical categories, and seemed a step behind for much of the year. Many speculated this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for management to buy out Foligno to remove his cap hit from the fourth line or put him in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Boston Bruins decided against this approach, holding onto him, and penciling him into their plans for the upcoming year. Knowing he isn’t going anywhere, is there any hope for a productive season? Yes, there is a chance. Here is how:

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO