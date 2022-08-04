In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price

Read on www.newstimes.com
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
"He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure," Toomey said of Manchin on CNN.
Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'
Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
Forget Manchin, American voters are ‘biggest, most reliable killer’ of climate agenda: Washington Post column
In her latest piece, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued that critics shouldn’t solely focus the blame on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for current inaction on climate change, it’s the fault of American "voters." Rampell’s Tuesday column, titled, "Manchin wasn’t the only one to kill climate action," declared...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Top GOP senator says Joe Manchin 'shouldn't walk the plank' for Biden's economic agenda since the president is so unpopular
A top GOP senator pressured Manchin into opposing Biden's economic agenda again. "I would remind him that Joe Biden's popularity in that state it is as low as it is in Wyoming," Sen. John Barrasso said. Senate Democrats are jostling to approve a new bill with a greenlight from Manchin...
Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Joe Manchin complained that he was 'ostracized' and 'victimized' after killing Biden's Build Back Better bill
The West Virginia Democrat maintained that he thought Build Back Better was a "bad bill for our economy."
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives
West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
electrek.co
The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]
Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
POLITICO
Politics is a lesson in compartmentalizing. Joe Manchin said he wished Pat Toomey was running for reelection. Moments later, Toomey said Manchin had been "taken to the cleaners."
What happened: As the Senate barrels toward a recess and seeks to pass a party-line climate, tax and health care bill (plus a veterans health measure), this whole exchange concerning Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) jumped out. Manchin got asked about Toomey's blocking legislation aimed at...
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit. He said he is proud to support the bipartisan bill. During prepared remarks before the Senate Committee on...
Biden tells Schumer and Manchin he backs drugs, energy bill
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
