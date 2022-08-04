ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Meghan Markle Gets a Happy Birthday From Prince William and Kate Middleton

By Kathleen Walsh
Glamour
Glamour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.glamour.com

Comments / 8

Related
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Sussexes#Cambridges#American
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers

Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy