Meghan Markle Gets a Happy Birthday From Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry had a 'violent outburst' after paparazzi photographed him at a wedding with Meghan Markle in 2017, a new book reports
"Revenge" by Tom Bower is a new tell-all book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. Bower wrote that Harry had a "violent outburst" after he was photographed with Markle at a 2017 wedding. The book is set to be published Thursday.
This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
We Can't Believe What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Her Oprah Interview Now—Is She Serious?!
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on April 3, 2022. Seems like Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview might have been more trouble than it was worth. As well as currently being sued for defamation by her half-sister Samantha ...
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason
Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband's UN Speech Carefully Crafted To 'Get Money', Boost Profile For Netflix, Royal Biographer Tom Bower Claims
Prince Harry allegedly has an ulterior motive for his speeches. A royal biographer weighed in on Meghan Markle's husband's speaking gigs and claimed that it was for the money and to boost his profile for his upcoming Netflix projects. Why Does Prince Harry Agree To Make Speeches?. Prince Harry delivered...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
purewow.com
Princess Beatrice Just Seemingly Borrowed This Chic Dress from Kate Middleton
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We are always looking to Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton for fashion inspiration, so it wouldn't surprise us to learn...
womansday.com
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
AOL Corp
Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders.
The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow
Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
