ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot again with more storm chances

By Katie Frazier
KVIA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KVIA

Warm weekend ahead with evening shower chances

EL PASO, Texas- We will see triple-digit temperatures in the Borderland on Saturday with a slight cooling for the rest of the week. Temperatures should stay in the high 90s till Friday. This weekend there is overnight rain chances for the Borderland with a 50% chance on Monday. Winds will...
KVIA ABC-7

Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
Las Cruces, NM
KVIA

Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city

EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
NewsTalk 1290

El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now

It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
KVIA

El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas

EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KVIA

29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas -- The 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon raised nearly $115,000 for the Humane Society of El Paso. The telethon, hosted on ABC-7 throughout Saturday night, showcased all the work HSEP does for animals in El Paso. All the money raised last night will stay with the Humane Society to help the 4,000 animals that come through their doors every year. The money will be used for providing medical and enrichment services for the animals.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
95.5 KLAQ

Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces

Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
KVIA

Unspoken Walmart Hero

EL PASO, Texas- After the bullets ceased, off duty medic Cynthia Loya walked into the Walmart at Cielo Vista dazed. Not knowing the violent act that had just taken place, she found the scene quiet. “I believe I arrived like 5 minutes after he had shot everybody and left. So...
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
