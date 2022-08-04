ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot again with more storm chances

Read on kvia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Slightly cooler temperatures this week, heavier rains in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas- It does not look like the Borderland will be seeing 100-degree weather this upcoming week. The rain though will be heavier. Monday is looking like a 50% chance of rain, especially overnight. Tuesday also has a high chance at 40%. The rest of the week precipitation will...
KVIA
Warm weekend ahead with evening shower chances
EL PASO, Texas- We will see triple-digit temperatures in the Borderland on Saturday with a slight cooling for the rest of the week. Temperatures should stay in the high 90s till Friday. This weekend there is overnight rain chances for the Borderland with a 50% chance on Monday. Winds will...
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city
EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas
EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
KVIA
Going off the rails? El Paso Locomotive lose fourth game in a row as playoff chances begin to dwindle
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive lose 1-0 at the death to Monterey Bay FC to mark their fourth loss in a row. The game for the most part was the Locos to win. According to the ESPN+ broadcast they had 68% of the ball and 12 shots with 2 of them on target - that's double Monterey Bays opportunities.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
29th annual “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon kicks off Saturday night
EL PASO, Texas -- The 29th annual "Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon raised nearly $115,000 for the Humane Society of El Paso. The telethon, hosted on ABC-7 throughout Saturday night, showcased all the work HSEP does for animals in El Paso. All the money raised last night will stay with the Humane Society to help the 4,000 animals that come through their doors every year. The money will be used for providing medical and enrichment services for the animals.
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
KVIA
El Pasoan Rey Flores brings a wealth of versatility and experience to UTEP this season
EL PASO, Texas -- The countdown to UTEP's home opener against North Texas is on and with that anticipation for the season is building. The Miners have a lot of guys they'll look to throughout the season to make big plays in crucial games, potentially none more so than Ysleta grad Rey Flores.
KVIA
Unspoken Walmart Hero
EL PASO, Texas- After the bullets ceased, off duty medic Cynthia Loya walked into the Walmart at Cielo Vista dazed. Not knowing the violent act that had just taken place, she found the scene quiet. “I believe I arrived like 5 minutes after he had shot everybody and left. So...
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
Comments / 0