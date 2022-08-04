Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for 'neglect of duty'

Read on www.fox13news.com
Kenneth Sandusky
2d ago
So all these people calling DeSantis a dictator are okay with laws not being enforced? I guess you want Florida cities to be like San Francisco? You don't get to pick and choose what laws you want to prosecute, it doesn't work that way!
Rick Stevens
2d ago
Outstanding action by our Governor! Leftists are soft on crime. Hillsborough County and the other counties around there are extremely dangerous for peaceful, law-abiding folks, because of this liberal State Attorney. Now, we should start seeing some changes!
Donovan8822
2d ago
Thank you, Governor, for staying on top of this!! Another Soros appointment keep Soros out of FL. Trying to bring down out Country has a history of doing that.
