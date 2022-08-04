ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for 'neglect of duty'

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 2 days ago
Kenneth Sandusky
2d ago

So all these people calling DeSantis a dictator are okay with laws not being enforced? I guess you want Florida cities to be like San Francisco? You don't get to pick and choose what laws you want to prosecute, it doesn't work that way!

Rick Stevens
2d ago

Outstanding action by our Governor! Leftists are soft on crime. Hillsborough County and the other counties around there are extremely dangerous for peaceful, law-abiding folks, because of this liberal State Attorney. Now, we should start seeing some changes!

Donovan8822
2d ago

Thank you, Governor, for staying on top of this!! Another Soros appointment keep Soros out of FL. Trying to bring down out Country has a history of doing that.

Related
CBS Miami

Weekly Roundup: Florida Gov. DeSantis prosecutes war on 'woke'

TALLAHASSEE - About six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County's top prosecutor — and that the governor was trying to "overthrow" democracy."I'm still doing this job as state attorney. I'm the twice-duly elected state attorney of Hillsborough County. And the governor signing something with a pen or a crayon doesn't change that," Warren, a Democrat, said of DeSantis' order.DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez.But that didn't stop Warren from going ahead with an afternoon press conference to announce new...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Nikki Fried interviews with FOX 13 ahead of Florida primary

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is now hoping to take on Governor Ron DeSantis inthe midterm election in November. First, she has to face off against former Governor Charlie Crist in the primary election on Aug. 23. Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, spoke one-on-one with FOX...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
