ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord

The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Health
Fort Mill, SC
Government
cn2.com

City Asking to be Dismissed from Lawsuit

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The failed Carolina Panthers practice facility and headquarters are still being debated in a courtroom. The City of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss the City in the York County’s lawsuit as a Tepper Defendants. York County and the Panthers...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. interesection

ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Lunch Break Workouts. Updated: 2 hours ago. Featuring Gabbie Vest & Meredith Davis. Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Farm House#General Health#Foodsafety#Boil Water Advisory
WBTV

Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A war of gas prices in one Cleveland County city has been heating up for months, and it’s just not the type of fuel fight you think. Instead, it’s driving more traffic to the area and is helping drivers who’ve been struggling to pump a full tank of gas for much of this year.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Scattered storms develop for Sunday, First Alert issued for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of scattered storms are possible for Sunday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as a cold front will move through the Carolinas. Scattered, late-day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WBTV

Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in University City apartment complex shooting

Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 6 hours ago. Photos show the home...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

SC’s Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s the weekend a lot of parents in the Carolinas wait for to get those back-to-school necessities. Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. Some of the things included are:. Clothes. Accessories. Shoes. School supplies like notebooks, pencils...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy