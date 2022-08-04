Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.

Read on www.wbtv.com
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
WBTV
Driver charged with DWI after car takes out guardrail, closes part of Concord road, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Repairs continue after a car took out a guardrail on Old Airport Road in Concord. That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive. According to the city of Concord, the city’s transportation department has the road closed until crews with...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 60 stores in North Carolina are being fined for overcharging customers. According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, it’s all because of excessive price-scanner errors. A look through the NCDACS’ list showed eight stores in Mecklenburg County were fined by...
cn2.com
City Asking to be Dismissed from Lawsuit
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The failed Carolina Panthers practice facility and headquarters are still being debated in a courtroom. The City of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss the City in the York County’s lawsuit as a Tepper Defendants. York County and the Panthers...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. interesection
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill.
WBTV
Nearly 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, most in U.S. on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight weekend, several hundred flights have been delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. According to Flight Aware, nearly 500 flights were delayed coming in or out of Charlotte last Sunday. Today, that count has reached nearly 600 - the most of any airport...
WBTV
Shelby gas stations battle over cheapest prices at the pump
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A war of gas prices in one Cleveland County city has been heating up for months, and it’s just not the type of fuel fight you think. Instead, it’s driving more traffic to the area and is helping drivers who’ve been struggling to pump a full tank of gas for much of this year.
WBTV
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather. People living in one Huntersville neighborhood are fed up with a water leak on their street.
WBTV
Scattered storms develop for Sunday, First Alert issued for Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of scattered storms are possible for Sunday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as a cold front will move through the Carolinas. Scattered, late-day...
Suspect charged two months after man found dead near Lake Wylie, deputies say
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two months after a Clover man was found dead at a Lake Wylie park, the York County Sheriff's Office reports they have made an arrest in their investigation. 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Hubert was first found dead on June 6 near a fishing pier at Quigley...
WBTV
Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream intentionally set on fire, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic Gaston County restaurant was purposely set on fire Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Crews responded to Tony’s Ice Cream, located off East Franklin Boulevard, around 5:45 a.m., where they found no fire showing, but determined that a fire had happened inside.
WBTV
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
WBTV
One killed in University City apartment complex shooting
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It's not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 6 hours ago. Photos show the home...
WBTV
SC’s Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s the weekend a lot of parents in the Carolinas wait for to get those back-to-school necessities. Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. Some of the things included are:. Clothes. Accessories. Shoes. School supplies like notebooks, pencils...
WBTV
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
WBTV
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in Charlotte’s University City area
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It's not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area.
