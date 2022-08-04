Yvonne Orji Teams with T.J. Maxx to Help Women Live Authentically – and Shares Her Own Self-Confidence Journey

Read on people.com
Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York
Suri Cruise continues to grow up every day in front of our eyes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has been spotted out and about lately, and on Saturday she looked ready for summer while heading out to lunch with a friend in New York. ...
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’
Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend
Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Ready for a change, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer. "Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20....
Woody Harrelson’s Perfect Response to Look-Alike Baby
Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike in Northern Ireland!. Earlier this week a mom named Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a side-by-side photo of her daughter Cora and Woody Harrelson from the 2009 movie “Zombieland.”. She wrote in the caption, "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson."
Jane Fonda is 'not proud' of her face-lift: 'I don't want to look distorted'
'I did it. I admit it,' Jane Fonda said of her face-lift procedure. The 84-year-old actor then warned others: 'Don't keep doing it.'
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman
Crystal Renay is looking to end her marriage to NE-YO. Shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating, Renay filed divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE in Atlanta earlier this week, claiming the pair's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following NE-YO's alleged infidelity. Renay has been...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are soaking up their time as a family of three!. On Thursday, the couple, both 26, shared an adorable family photo with daughter Sterling, 17 months. The pregnant fitness trainer wears a black tank top and sunglasses and has a hand on her hip as she smiles, wearing a necklace spelling out her daughter's name.
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
On Wednesday, Tori Roloff posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her two little boys embracing and posing for the camera together. In the sweet shot, big brother Jackson Kyle, 5, holds his baby sibling Josiah Luke, 3 months, upright for the picture and sweetly rests his cheek on Josiah's head. Tori and husband Zach Roloff share their two boys plus daughter Lilah Ray, 2.
'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles
Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
