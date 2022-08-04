Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat

Read on wnyt.com
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Alive at Five moves to rain site due to heat
The organizers behind Albany's free Alive at Five concert series have decided to move Thursday's performance to the rain site, at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
Changes for Tonight’s Alive at 5 with Doug E. Fresh in Albany
We're feeling what could be record heat in the Capital Region today, so as a precaution, the city will move tonight's free Alive at 5 show with Doug E. Fresh to the rain location. In other words, you'll have plenty of shade. Generally, these shows are held on the stage...
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878
This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!
We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Albany mission offers cooling spot for homeless
Perry Jones, the Executive Director of the Capital City Rescue Mission, says that any sweltering heat above 90 degrees is known as "code red" in the homeless community.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
